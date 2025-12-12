‘Fomenting political agitation’: what’s next for embattled former spymaster?

This is certainly not the first time that Hameed has been accused of political maneuvering, both pre and post-retirement.

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ISLAMABAD: The announcement of a 14-year sentence for ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed has reignited speculation about his alleged role in fomenting unrest in the country, especially after Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) hinted at a broader and more serious plot, involving unnamed political actors.

While the ISPR statement focused on his conviction under military laws, it was the final paragraph that drew the most attention.

“Involvement of the convict in fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cohorts with political elements and in certain other matters is separately being dealt with,” the statement said, offering no details.

The language implied linking Faiz Hameed and unnamed politicians to a wider effort to engineer unrest.

The reference marked the latest in a series of military statements since last year, signalling suspicion and hinting at an alleged nexus between him and political elements, opposed to the government.

In a statement issued on Aug 15, 2024, the ISPR noted that “further investigations of certain retired officers and their accomplices for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests are continuing.”

A separate statement released at the time of Hameed’s detention alleged that “multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post retirement have also been established,” though it did not elaborate.

Days later, the ISPR disclosed that Hameed was being investigated for alleged involvement in the May 9, 2023 riots, during which military buildings and monuments were vandalised.

“During the process, involvement of Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed (retd) in events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading to multiple incidents including, but not limited to May 9, 2023, for fomenting instability at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests, is also being separately investigated,” the statement had then said.

Accusations and suspicions

This is certainly not the first time that Hameed has been accused of political maneuvering, both pre and post-retirement. He came into the limelight for his role as a guarantor in the 2017 Faizabad agreement, a controversial deal betw­een the government and TLP protesters that ended a weeks-long sit-in.

While the PTI was in power, Hameed quickly made room for himself in the then-PM’s kitchen cabinet. By some accounts, he became quite close to both Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Then, in 2020, ex-PM Nawaz Sharif had publicly accused Hameed and his former boss, Gen Qamar Bajwa, of orchestrating the three-time premier’s ouster.

The most direct accusation came during a rally in Gujranwala: “Gen Faiz, this is done with your hands and you need to answer,” Mr Sharif had roared.

Although speculation was rife about his influence on the PTI and its political machinations, there was no direct evidence to substantiate this.

Subsequently, in late 2022, a viral video showed the now-retired Faiz Hameed at an event, with a PTI leader praising him and inviting him to enter politics.

The former general, however, had denied having any plans to enter politics, saying on TV, “I will not join politics before the two-year bar nor afterward.”

Then came the case of his brother Najaf Hameed, who was arrested on corruption and bribery charges in March 2024 after a court rejected his request for bail.

Anti-corruption officials apprehended the former naib tehsildar from court premises in Rawalpindi and sent him to Adiala jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

The case against him, registered with the Anti-Corruption Establishment in Chakwal, includes charges of bribery, misuse of authority, and causing losses to the national exchequer.

Many alleged that he had became a powerful figure in the region during his brother’s tenure as the ISI chief.

May 9 role?

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, speaking in a television interview soon after Hameed’s arrest last year, said he remained “deeply involved” in political developments after leaving service in November 2022.

“After his retirement, the political events that unfolded had Faiz’s involvement. Knowing him, he never hesitates to stir things up, especially someone like him who wielded immense power and then had to step back,” Mr Asif then said.

About his potential involvement in the May 9 riots, Mr Asif had then said the “evidence and circumstances” pointed toward his participation, possibly as a “strategic adviser.”

“He might have provided logistics and used his experience to guide actions aimed at causing greater damage,” Mr Asif then said, adding, “While I can’t say this with absolute certainty, the evidence and circumstances suggest his involvement.”

Although the ISPR has avoided naming any political party or leader, its repeated references to actions taken “at the behest of and in collusion with political elements” have been widely interpreted as alluding to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

The military has not said when the separate investigations mentioned in the statement would conclude, nor whether additional charges will be brought against the former intelligence chief.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2025