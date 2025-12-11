Fatima Fertilizer wins four prestigious awards at The Drum Awards 2025 in London

Fatima Fertilizer has received significant international recognition by winning four major awards at The Drum Awards 2025 in London, reflecting impactful purpose-led communication for the Salam Kissan campaign and the company’s strategic partnership with UNDP.

The Silver award for Sustainability & Climate Action – Leading Sustainable Change for Pakistan recognised Fatima Fertilizer’s collaboration with UNDP. The company is the first in Pakistan to adopt the SDGs Impact Framework, under which it has mapped eight impact areas to 15 SDGs and 49 targets to deliver measurable, people-oriented sustainability outcomes.

The flagship Salam Kissan campaign, which pays tribute to the farmers of Pakistan, secured three additional awards: a Silver award for User-Generated Content for Social Change (TikTok), a Silver award for Social Media for Good, and a Bronze award for Cause-Led Influencer Campaign. The success of the campaign reflects meaningful communication and the brand’s commitment to driving real change in farmers’ lives.

Over the past six years, Salam Kissan has evolved into a powerful movement, leveraging authentic voices and relatable stories. Sarsabz pioneered Pakistan’s first-ever Kissan Day on Dec 18, 2019, which has since been added to the national calendar and inspired many other brands to celebrate farmers’ contributions.

The award-winning user-generated content initiative invited audiences on TikTok to create content paying tribute to the unsung heroes of Pakistan using the Salam Kissan anthem. Hundreds of reels were submitted from rural and urban communities, including farmers themselves, creating a nationwide expression of gratitude.

Influencer-led communication for the campaign spanned multiple genres, encompassing fashion, lifestyle, and food influencers as well as celebrities who paid tribute to farmers. Music influencers released their own renditions of the campaign anthem and comedy creators produced content that resonated with wider audiences, amplifying the cause and making the tribute culturally engaging.

Rabel Sadozai, the director of marketing and sales at Fatima Fertilizer, said, “These awards are a testament to the power of purpose-led communication and the authenticity of our mission. Farmers are the backbone of Pakistan and our campaigns aim not just to highlight their contributions but to give them the national recognition they deserve. Winning four global awards at The Drum 2025 (UK) reinforces our belief that meaningful storytelling, rooted in respect for the people who feed the nation, can inspire real change at home and admiration abroad.”

Continued global recognition for Fatima Fertilizer highlights its commitment to elevating Pakistan’s agricultural community, shaping positive narratives and leading sustainable change in the country.

This content is an advertorial by Fatima Fertilizer and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.