Why ChengChun Automation equipment dominates modern broaching

Broaching is a metal-cutting process in which a broaching tool is pushed or pulled through a workpiece to remove material and form complex shapes. It is widely used for gears, holes, splines and keyways, making it one of the most established high-precision machining methods in modern manufacturing.

What is a broaching tool?

A typical linear broach consists of several functional sections along its length. Its overall size depends on the required cutting depth and the tonnage capacity of the broaching machine.

Shank

The pull end and slot allow the broach to be fixed securely into the broach holder. Front Pilot

This section guides the broach into the workpiece and ensures concentricity as the tool enters the hole. Cutting Teeth and Chip Breakers

The cutting area carries multiple rows of teeth. Roughing teeth remove bulk material while chip breakers control chip formation and improve cutting stability. Rear Pilot and Finishing Teeth

The rear section contains finishing teeth that bring the final dimensions, tolerances and surface quality to specification.

How a broaching tool works

The effectiveness of broaching comes from the progressive rise in tooth height along the length of the tool. Each tooth is slightly higher than the previous one, removing only a small amount of material at every step. This controlled progression ensures:

high accuracy

long tool life

consistent cutting performance

high material removal in a single pass

As the broach is pushed or pulled through the workpiece, every tooth removes a precise layer. Once the final finishing teeth pass, the part is complete without the need for additional machining.

Types of Broaching Operations

Broaching processes fall into two main categories.

Internal Broaching

Used for internal surfaces including round holes and splined holes. The broach passes through the workpiece and requires a through-table opening in the machine. External Broaching

Used for external surfaces such as flats, serrations and concave profiles. The broach travels across the outside of the workpiece.

Why choose broaching over other machining methods?

1. High Production Efficiency

Broaching completes an entire surface in a single stroke. Milling or planing requires repeated passes.

The cutting action is smooth and continuous, allowing high cutting speeds.

Broaching machines are highly automated, often equipped with automatic loading, unloading and chip handling systems ideal for mass production.

2. Outstanding Accuracy and Consistency

Broaching routinely reaches IT7 to IT9 dimensional accuracy along with excellent straightness and flatness.

Because the broach is manufactured as one rigid tool, thousands of identical components can be produced with extremely low scrap rates.

This consistency makes broaching ideal for parts that require interchangeability.

3. Excellent Surface Quality

The finishing teeth perform minimal cutting or even burnishing, producing excellent surface finishes.

Surface roughness values of Ra 0.8 to 1.6 μm are common, often eliminating the need for grinding or lapping.

4. Strong Economic Advantage for Mass Production

Although the initial investment is higher, the cost per part becomes very low at scale.

A single broach can typically process around 20,000 workpieces before regrinding and can be reground about ten times, giving a tool life of up to 200,000 parts.

5. Easy to Operate

Once the machine and fixtures are set, operation is simple and requires minimal operator intervention. Precision depends on the broach and machine, not the operator’s skill, which makes broaching ideal for high-volume lines.

Where Broaching Excels

Broaching is essential in industries that demand high precision and reliability including:

Automotive : splined holes in gears, grooves in connecting rods, keyways in shafts

Aerospace : tenons and grooves in turbine discs and blades

Hydraulics and Pneumatics : complex internal profiles in valve bodies and cylinders

General Machinery: high-volume production of gears, sleeves and components with splines or keyways

Conclusion

For manufacturers seeking precision, speed and stability in mass production, broaching machines and broach tools remain indispensable. As one of China’s leading manufacturers of broaching machines and tooling, TaiZhou ChengChun Automation Equipment delivers high-quality systems backed by expert support. Every customer’s requirement is unique, which is why ChengChun offers fully customised broaching solutions.

For more information, visit https://broaching-machine.net/ and contact our team to discuss your specific production needs.

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