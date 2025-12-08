‘Cricket’s future has a new address’: Capital Smart City unveils a new performance centre

The Lake View LQ Smart High Performance Centre represents a modern training environment designed to support advanced athlete development.

A significant step forward for Pakistan’s cricketing ecosystem was marked at Serena Hotel Islamabad where Capital Smart City, HRL Group and Lahore Qalandars officially unveiled the Lake View LQ Smart High Performance Centre located within Capital Smart City Islamabad. The announcement reflects a shared commitment to advancing cricket development through structured planning, modern facilities and long-term collaboration.

The ceremony was attended by Mr Zahid Rafiq, Chairman HRL Group, and Mr Jahanzaib Zahid, Vice Chairman HRL Group, whose leadership has been central to guiding this initiative with clarity and strategic direction. They were joined by Rana Atif, the chief executive officer (CEO), at Lahore Qalandars, PSL CEO Salman Naseer, members of the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team, representatives of the Zimbabwe Cricket Board and national stars Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza and Fakhar Zaman. Their presence underscored the significance of the announcement across domestic and international cricket circles.

The Lake View LQ Smart High Performance Centre represents a modern training environment designed to support advanced athlete development. The facility introduces contemporary training systems, performance analytics, integrated sports science and structured player pathways aimed at strengthening the foundation of Pakistan’s cricket talent. It provides an atmosphere where players can engage with forward-looking methods aligned with global benchmarks.

The initiative has been shaped under the thoughtful oversight of Mr Jahanzaib Zahid, reflecting HRL Group’s dedication to contributing meaningfully to sports development in Pakistan. His role has focused on ensuring the project remains aligned with long-term growth, quality standards and a vision that supports national talent in a sustainable manner.

The event also highlighted the strategic partnership between Capital Smart City, HRL Group and Lahore Qalandars, a collaboration that brings together infrastructure excellence and cricketing expertise. The partners aim to create an enduring platform for player development, innovation in training and broader advancement of cricket at both community and professional levels.

A key announcement during the ceremony was Lahore Qalandars confirming their participation in the next ten editions of the Pakistan Super League, reaffirming stability, continuity and long-term commitment from the franchise.

The unveiling of this centre positions Capital Smart City as an emerging nucleus for high performance cricket supported by HRL Group’s leadership and Lahore Qalandars’ commitment to nurturing future generations of talent.

