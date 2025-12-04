In pictures: Engine roar and polished chrome steal the spotlight at Lahore car meetups
Car enthusiasts from across Lahore gathered at a recent meetup to celebrate the passion that has long fuelled Pakistan’s automotive community.
As organiser Muhammad Umar Shahid put it, “Everyone will surely agree that the one thing we love about cars is the sheer driving pleasure.”
For many attendees, that connection traces back to childhood, to the toys, cartoons, and early obsessions that later evolved into a deeper attachment to the world of cars.
But the event was about more than machines. It showed the sense of belonging that keeps this community vibrant.
Where like-minded people come together to share stories and admire each other’s builds.
They relish the simple joy of being around those who understand the passion.
The meetup, with rows of polished cars and clusters of enthusiasts in conversation, reflected a culture where the love of driving is matched only by the camaraderie it creates.
The event serves as a reminder that in the world of cars, it’s the people behind the wheel who truly make the ride worthwhile.