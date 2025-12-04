In pictures: Engine roar and polished chrome steal the spotlight at Lahore car meetups

Car meetups allow enthusiasts to relish the simple joy of being around those who understand the passion.
Murtaza Ali | White Star Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 12:00pm

Car enthusiasts from across Lahore gathered at a recent meetup to celebrate the passion that has long fuelled Pakistan’s automotive community.

— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star

As organiser Muhammad Umar Shahid put it, “Everyone will surely agree that the one thing we love about cars is the sheer driving pleasure.”

— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star

For many attendees, that connection traces back to childhood, to the toys, cartoons, and early obsessions that later evolved into a deeper attachment to the world of cars.

— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star

But the event was about more than machines. It showed the sense of belonging that keeps this community vibrant.

— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star

Where like-minded people come together to share stories and admire each other’s builds.

— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star

They relish the simple joy of being around those who understand the passion.

— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star

The meetup, with rows of polished cars and clusters of enthusiasts in conversation, reflected a culture where the love of driving is matched only by the camaraderie it creates.

— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star

The event serves as a reminder that in the world of cars, it’s the people behind the wheel who truly make the ride worthwhile.

— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
— Murtaza Ali/ White Star
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Copyright © 2025

NewsKit Publishing Platform