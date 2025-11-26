Beko reinforces its long-term commitment to Pakistan’s home appliances market

Türkiye’s leading investment holding company, Koç Holding, reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Pakistan and Dawlance’s growth trajectory through a high-profile visit from senior executives of Koç Holding and Beko, the flagship of Koç Group in the consumer durables industry.

The delegation included the President of the Consumer Durables Group at Koç Holding, Dr Fatih Kemal Ebiçlioğlu; the Chief Commercial Officer for Türkiye and South Asia at Beko, Can Dinçer; the Chief Production and Technology Officer at Beko, Nihat Bayız; and the Director of Regional Marketing, Business Transformation and Growth at Beko, Handan Abdurrahmanoğlu. Hosted by Umar Ahsan Khan, the managing director at Dawlance, a subsidiary of Beko, the visit reflects Beko’s long-term vision for Pakistan and its commitment to deepening business ties, industrial development and sustainable growth in the region.

During the visit, the delegation toured Dawlance’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Karachi and Hyderabad, which continue to be enhanced through investments in product innovation, R&D and production modernisation. The delegation also visited key retail markets across Karachi and held an interactive session with Dawlance’s nationwide dealer network, discussing consumer trends, market dynamics, distribution strategies and future growth opportunities to strengthen collaboration and commercial partnerships across the dealer channel.

Following the visit, Ahsan Khan stated: “This visit underscores the confidence our global leadership has in Dawlance and the immense potential of Pakistan’s market. We remain committed to accelerating innovation, strengthening our dealer network and delivering reliable technologies that genuinely meet the needs of Pakistani consumers.”

Koç Holding and Beko remain committed to supporting Pakistan’s economic and industrial progress through continued innovation, strengthened local manufacturing and reliable technologies designed to improve everyday life for Pakistani households.

Koç Group’s operations play a pivotal role in strengthening economic relations between Türkiye and Pakistan, two countries connected by shared values and strategic partnership. Bilateral trade between the two nations reached approximately $1.4 billion in 2024. Both Türkiye and Pakistan remain committed to enhancing this collaboration with the goal of increasing bilateral trade to $5 billion in the near future.

