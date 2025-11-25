RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co signs six MoUs at Cityscape Global debut

RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company ended its Cityscape Global debut in Riyadh with the signing of six Memorandums of Understanding aimed at expanding investment and partnerships for its King Salman Gate project in Makkah.

The agreements were signed with organisations from Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei and the United States. The company said the partnerships reflect its plan to involve the wider Muslim community in Makkah’s future development and to attract investment from a broad range of markets.

Held from Nov 17 to 20, Cityscape Global drew thousands of visitors to the company’s booth, which featured visual displays and material highlighting Makkah’s heritage and the scale of the King Salman Gate development.

The MoUs include:

● Osool, a Saudi real estate investment and asset management firm, which will explore investment prospects within the King Salman Gate project.

● Indonesia’s BPKH, the Hajj financial management agency, which signed two MoUs to assess investment opportunities and potential partnerships in the project’s urban dining components.

● MRCB of Malaysia, which signed a joint venture MoU to explore cooperation across the development.

● Brunei’s TAIB, which will study possible investment in one of the company’s plots in Makkah.

● Forbes Global Properties, the real estate arm of Forbes, which signed an MoU on strategic collaboration. RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co is the first real estate developer to join its global network.

The company described the signings as a significant step in the development of King Salman Gate, a mixed-use project located next to AlMasjid AlHaram. The development aims to raise standards in housing, hospitality and public space, and aligns with wider goals under Vision 2030.

RUA AlHaram AlMakki Co said it will continue to engage partners and investors as the project moves into its next phase.

About RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company

RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company, a PIF-owned master developer, focuses on projects in the areas surrounding AlMasjid AlHaram. The company aims to upgrade Makkah’s infrastructure to international standards while preserving the city’s heritage and improving the experience of visitors.

The company develops integrated mixed-use projects and emphasises sustainability, quality and long-term value.

Website: ruaalharam.com

King Salman Gate: kingsalmangate.com

This content is an advertorial by RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.