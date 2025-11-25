Gold Box strengthens market position through new partnership with actor Feroze Khan

Gold Box, a newly launched e-commerce platform, has announced a major partnership with television and film actor Feroze Khan during a signing ceremony held at Centaurus Mall.

Speaking at the event, Gold Box Chief Executive Officer Hasnain Khan said the collaboration reflects the company’s ambition to build a trusted, accessible and consumer-focused digital marketplace. He noted that Feroze’s strong public appeal and credibility make him an ideal fit for the brand’s growth strategy.

“Feroze Khan’s influence and rapport with audiences aligns closely with our mission to set new standards for quality, reliability and authenticity in online shopping,” the CEO said. “This agreement is the first step in a series of nationwide branding initiatives we plan to roll out.”

He added that Gold Box aims to redefine e-commerce in Pakistan by offering a seamless interface, curated product ranges and a customer-centric service model. The platform focuses on premium products, innovative packaging and expanding distribution to cater to a diverse consumer base.

Feroze expressed enthusiasm about joining the brand, saying he was pleased to be part of a platform committed to modern innovation and convenience. “Gold Box has the potential to transform Pakistan’s e-commerce landscape and I’m excited to support this journey,” he said.

As part of the initial rollout, Gold Box will launch a high-visibility promotional campaign at Centaurus Mall, featuring large-format posters of the actor placed across key locations to enhance engagement and brand recall.

The event was attended by influencers, business partners and fans and included a brief demonstration of the Gold Box App’s features, such as secure payments, fast delivery, curated categories and exclusive offers.

About Gold Box



Gold Box is a next-generation Pakistani e-commerce platform built around innovation, authenticity and customer trust. Offering a wide selection of products across multiple categories, the platform aims to deliver a seamless and reliable shopping experience at competitive prices.

This content is an advertorial by Gold Box and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.