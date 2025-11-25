B-Digital and Fatima Fertilizer secure four wins at The Drum Awards 2025 in London

A small team of professionals from Pakistan has marked a significant milestone on the global stage, winning four accolades at The Drum Awards 2025 in London, one of the industry’s most respected international platforms celebrating creativity, innovation, and impact.

For the first time in Pakistan’s advertising history, Salam Kissan, a campaign developed by Sarsabz Fertilizers and its strategic partner BDigital, earned three honours across major categories, securing 2 Silver and 1 Bronze awards. The team also claimed a fourth Silver award for Sustainability and Climate Action in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The wins were achieved in the following categories:

The Drum Awards are known for their rigorous judging standards and globally recognised jury, celebrating campaigns that not only excel creatively but also influence culture, spark meaningful conversations and drive tangible results. Recognition from The Drum is widely regarded as a benchmark of creative leadership and strategic excellence.

“It’s a big day for Brand Pakistan. Salam Kissan - in fact, all the campaigns we do with team Fatima have a positive element of giving back to society. We are proud of our 7 years association with the brand, and this international recognition by Drums London 2025 is a testament to Fatima Group’s commitment to our Agri-community,” said Mehvish Mumtaz, the chief of operations at BDigital pvt. Ltd



“We are both proud and humbled to be a part of this. We look forward to taking this cause to the next level internationally. Agriculture is our backbone and constitutes 38 per cent of our labour. It’s time we acknowledged the shoulders that carry the burden of our food security as a nation,” she continued.

Haider Jamil, the manager of operations and strategy at BDigital Pvt. Ltd., reflected on the journey behind the campaign. “When I first started working with Sarsabz / Fatima Fertilizer in 2019, I was told it was a low-involvement category with limited room for narrative building. Seven years later, with a long list of local and international awards, Salam Kissan has evolved into a national movement rooted in gratitude for our farmers, the very people who sustain Pakistan’s food security and drive the backbone of our economy.“



He continued, “This journey has shown me that when purpose guides you and you put in the work, miracles happen. Salam Kissan resonates because it reflects who we are as a nation, an agri-driven country powered by the resilience and dedication of our farming community. My deepest thanks to Haris Khan (SBM, Fatima Group), Rabel Sadozai (Director Sales and Marketing) and the entire Fatima MarComms team, along with my team at BDigital, including Mir Talha Ahmed (Senior Executive) and Ahmed Ali (Manager Visual Comm). This win is a proud moment for Brand Pakistan and a milestone for our industry.”

Launched in 2019, Salam Kissan is a homegrown initiative of Sarsabz Fertilizers (Fatima Group) dedicated to highlighting the contributions and challenges of Pakistan’s farming community. Over the years, it has developed into a national platform advocating for agricultural uplift and farmer welfare. The movement is now recognised annually on Dec 18 as Salam Kissan Day, bringing together public and private stakeholders to celebrate and support Pakistan’s agricultural backbone.

This content is an advertorial by B-Digital and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.