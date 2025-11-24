Global Cuisine Show returns with Michelin-star talent at FoodAg Pakistan 2025

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is set to host the third edition of the Global Cuisine Show from Nov 25 to 27 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Returning with a significantly expanded format, the event brings wider international participation, increased industry engagement and a notable presence of award-winning chefs.

Held alongside FoodAg Pakistan 2025, the Global Cuisine Show forms part of TDAP’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global food and agriculture market. FoodAg 2025 is expected to feature more than 350 exhibitors and attract over 700 buyers from more than 80 countries. For many international delegates, the Global Cuisine Show provides a practical demonstration of how Pakistani ingredients can be integrated into global cuisines.

Star chefs demonstrate the versatility of Pakistani produce

A major attraction this year is the participation of celebrated international chefs, including those with Michelin recognition, who will conduct live cooking demonstrations using Pakistani ingredients. Specialists in French, Italian, Turkish, Thai, Brazilian, Mexican, Azerbaijani, Georgian and Southeast Asian cuisines will prepare signature dishes featuring basmati rice, mangoes, Himalayan pink salt, spices, seafood and premium meats.

These demonstrations aim to highlight the quality and versatility of Pakistan’s agricultural products for global markets.

Global creators to showcase Pakistan’s culinary landscape

TDAP has also invited international content creators and culinary storytellers to document the event. Their coverage will spotlight Pakistan’s food ecosystem, hospitality and agricultural strengths, offering global audiences an inside look at the country’s culinary and agrifood potential. They will capture live cooking moments, interviews with local producers and behind-the-scenes insights across the exhibition.

A platform connecting food, trade and culture

Beyond its culinary appeal, the Global Cuisine Show remains focused on trade development. Through tasting sessions, chef-led showcases, B2B meetings and industry discussions, the event connects Pakistani producers with international buyers.

The 2024 edition generated more than 1.2 billion dollars’ worth of export orders and MoUs, a figure organisers expect to increase in 2025 due to the larger buyer delegation and greater interest in premium categories such as halal meat, organic spices and ready-to-export seafood.

This year’s programme also includes discussions on sustainable sourcing, food safety standards and the role of technology in global supply chains, providing delegates with actionable insights.

Looking ahead

Scheduled from Nov 25 to 27, the three-day event includes structured B2B meetings, tasting sessions and panel discussions designed to strengthen direct linkages between Pakistani producers and global markets.



With broader international representation and elevated culinary participation, the 2025 Global Cuisine Show aims to enhance Pakistan’s visibility in global food conversations and reinforce its position as a trusted partner in the international food and agriculture sector.

