Resecurity appoints Ammar Jaffri as senior advisor for their company in Pakistan

Resecurity, a California-based cybersecurity company known for its intelligence-driven protection of critical infrastructure and global enterprises, has appointed Ammar Jaffri, a distinguished cybersecurity specialist and former additional director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), as senior advisor for Pakistan. The appointment reinforces the company’s commitment to South Asia and its ambition to support digital transformation across the region.

“We are honoured to welcome Ammar Jaffri to Resecurity in the role of Senior Advisor,” said Gene Yoo, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Resecurity. “He is widely regarded as one of the foundational leaders in Pakistan’s cyber defence, a patriot and a visionary in digital innovation. His extensive legacy in national security, IT governance and cybercrime prevention will play a key role in strengthening our growth and partnerships in the region.”

A leader in cybersecurity and digital transformation

With more than four decades of experience in cybersecurity and government technology, Ammar Jaffri has been central to the development of Pakistan’s digital security landscape. He currently serves as director general of the Pakistan Information Technology Centre and is the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Information Security Association (PISA). He is also chairman of ISACA Islamabad, chairman of the National Cyber Security Task Force and President of major digital initiatives including E-Pakistan 2025 and Pakistan Digital Vision 2030.

From 1984 to 2001, he held senior public roles where he pioneered initiatives such as the National Response Centre for Cyber Crimes (NR3C), the Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) and Pakistan’s first Digital Forensic Laboratory. He also served as the founding programme director of Pakistan’s border control systems and national cybercrime frameworks.

Throughout his career, he has championed the development of secure digital infrastructure, stronger cyber resilience across public and private sectors and greater public awareness around cybersecurity.

Driving strategic collaboration across borders

“I am excited to join Resecurity’s Advisory Board and contribute to its mission of building a safer digital world through innovation and intelligence,” said Ammar Jaffri. “Pakistan is at a crucial phase in its digital evolution and collaboration with global cybersecurity leaders like Resecurity will be essential for strengthening our cyber ecosystem and supporting national digital objectives.”

Resecurity’s commitment to Pakistan and South Asia

The appointment underscores Resecurity’s long-term focus on engaging regional expertise to support cyber capacity building, public-private cooperation and the advancement of threat-intelligence partnerships in Pakistan and South Asia.

“Mr Jaffri’s proven leadership and strategic insight align strongly with our mission to support secure digital transformation,” said Yoo. “His expertise will be invaluable in navigating the evolving threat landscape and building partnerships that safeguard critical sectors in Pakistan.”

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management and cyber threat intelligence. Known for its data-driven intelligence solutions, the company focuses on early-warning detection of data breaches and comprehensive defence against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it is recognised globally as one of the most innovative cybersecurity companies with a core mission to help organisations combat sophisticated threats.

Resecurity was most recently named by Inc Magazine as one of the top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California. The company is an official partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and a member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and multiple American Chambers of Commerce across the Middle East and Asia.



–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

This content is an advertorial by Resecurity and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.