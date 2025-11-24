Resecurity signs MoU with NED University to advance cybersecurity education and research

Resecurity, a US-based cybersecurity firm protecting Fortune 100 companies and government agencies worldwide, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NED University of Engineering & Technology (NEDUET), one of Pakistan’s leading engineering institutions, to enhance collaboration in cybersecurity education, applied research and workforce development.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to build academic capacity, promote innovation and prepare the next generation of cybersecurity professionals for Pakistan’s rapidly expanding digital landscape.



The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Established in 1921 as the Prince of Wales Engineering College, NED University is a recognised degree-awarding institution affiliated with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by NED University representatives including Vice Chancellor Prof Dr M Tufail, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Noman Ahmed, Dean CSIT Prof Dr Saad Ahmed Qazi, Registrar Syed Ghazanfar Hussain and Chairman CSIT Department Dr Muhammad Mubashir Khan.

Strengthening academia–industry collaboration

Under the MoU, Resecurity and NED University will work together on academic initiatives, specialised training programmes and knowledge-sharing activities in areas including cyber threat intelligence (CTI), digital forensics and incident response (DFIR), cloud security and artificial intelligence (AI).

Resecurity will provide access to its threat intelligence platform, analytical tools and technical expertise to support research and student learning. NED University will incorporate Resecurity’s methodologies into its curriculum and offer students exposure to real-world cybersecurity environments through internships, workshops and joint research projects.

The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, equipping future cybersecurity specialists with the skills required to meet the evolving challenges of digital transformation. The initiative also aligns with Pakistan’s broader objective of strengthening its national cybersecurity posture through local talent development and industry engagement.



For more information on the ceremony, watch the video below.

Since its establishment in 2016, Resecurity has been acknowledged worldwide as a pioneer in cybersecurity.

About NED University of Engineering & Technology

Founded in 1977 in its current form, NEDUET is one of Pakistan’s oldest and most reputable engineering institutions. Based in Karachi, it offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across computer science, electrical engineering, information systems and applied sciences. NED University is known for its strong emphasis on research, innovation and the use of technology to support education and national development.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company offering unified endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management and cyber threat intelligence solutions. Its platforms deliver early-warning detection of data breaches and comprehensive defence against advanced cyber risks. Established in 2016, Resecurity has been recognised globally as one of the most innovative cybersecurity companies. It was recently listed by Inc. Magazine among the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity firms in Los Angeles, California.

Resecurity is a member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and several American Chambers of Commerce in the Middle East and Asia.



–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

This content is an advertorial by Resecurity and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.