In pictures: Artists, writers and poets come together at the Adab Festival in Karachi

Visitors attend panel discussions and other events, as well as stalls selling various goods.
Adab Festival saw a gathering of big names from art, literature, media and politics for a series of talks, music performances and mushairas. The festival, now in its tenth edition, was held at Habbitt City in Karachi from November 22-23.
A panel discussion is held at the Adab Festival in Karachi on November 22. — Fahim Siddiqui
Visitors attend an event at the Adab Festival in Karachi on November 22. — Fahim Siddiqui
A visitor looks at fabric being sold at the Adab Festival on November 22. — Fahim Siddiqui
Ex-FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi delivers a talk at the Adab Festival in Karachi on November 22. — Fahim Siddiqui
An audience attends a panel discussion with Khurram Karaishy at the Adab Festival in Karachi on November 22. — Fahim Siddiqui
Visitors look at books for sale at the Adab Festival in Karachi on November 22. — Fahim Siddiqui