In pictures: Indians struggle through smog epidemic

New Delhi, with its sprawling metropolitan region of 30 million residents, is regularly ranked among the world’s most polluted capitals.

Acrid smog blankets the skyline each winter, when cooler air traps pollutants close to the ground, creating a deadly mix of emissions from crop burning, factories and heavy traffic.



Here are some pictures from the Indian capital today.

A man moves his boat through foam on the polluted Yamuna river, on a smoggy morning amid ongoing air pollution in New Delhi, India, on November 21. — Reuters

A fisherman uses a string to catch fish through foam on the polluted Yamuna river, on a smoggy morning amid ongoing air pollution in New Delhi, India, on November 21. — Reuters

Boats move through foam on the polluted Yamuna river, on a smoggy morning amid ongoing air pollution in New Delhi, India, on November 21. — Reuters

A fisherman on a boat stands next to a fishing net covered with foam, on the polluted Yamuna river, on a smoggy morning amid ongoing air pollution in New Delhi, India, on November 21. — Reuters

A man moves his boat through foam on the polluted Yamuna river, on a smoggy morning amid ongoing air pollution in New Delhi, India, on November 21. — Reuters

A man visits a market on a smoggy winter morning in New Delhi on November 21. — AFP

A man covering his face with a cloth commutes on an e-rickshaw amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 21. — AFP

A man covering his face with a handkerchief walks along a road amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 21. — AFP

Commuters walk across a footbridge amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 21. — AFP

A woman walks through a field on a smoggy winter morning in New Delhi on November 21. — AFP

Header Image: A man pushes his three-wheeler cart as he moves along a path on a smoggy winter morning in New Delhi on November 21. — AFP