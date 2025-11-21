In pictures: Indians struggle through smog epidemic

In New Delhi, acrid smog blankets the skyline each winter, when cooler air traps pollutants close to the ground.
New Delhi, with its sprawling metropolitan region of 30 million residents, is regularly ranked among the world’s most polluted capitals.
Acrid smog blankets the skyline each winter, when cooler air traps pollutants close to the ground, creating a deadly mix of emissions from crop burning, factories and heavy traffic.
Here are some pictures from the Indian capital today.
Header Image: A man pushes his three-wheeler cart as he moves along a path on a smoggy winter morning in New Delhi on November 21. — AFP