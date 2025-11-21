How NDRMF is responding to a deepening climate emergency

Pakistan’s climate emergency is no longer seasonal news. It is the defining reality of the country’s future. The scale and speed of climatic disruption have steadily increased with scientific assessments warning that South Asia is entering a period of unprecedented climatic volatility. Pakistan has already become one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world despite contributing less than one per cent to global emissions.

The country’s recent history makes this clear. The super floods of 2010 and 2022 were described by scientists as once in a century events yet both occurred within twelve years. Dawn’s recent report highlights how altered monsoon behaviour has intensified rainfall patterns making them heavier and more erratic. Heatwaves now begin earlier in the year and last longer. Glacial melt in the north has accelerated faster than regional averages. Coastal areas face mounting salinity intrusion alongside rising sea levels.

These compounding forces make clear that climate change is not producing isolated shocks. It is reshaping Pakistan’s geography economy and social landscape. The impacts are already visible in food insecurity crop losses inflation health crises and rural displacement.

This reality exposes the limits of Pakistan’s historic disaster response model. For decades the country depended on post-disaster relief donor appeals and slow reconstruction programmes. With extreme events now occurring almost every year the idea of rebuilding after each disaster has become economically and institutionally unviable. Prevention not response must become the core of Pakistan’s climate strategy.

NDRMF: A pioneering approach to resilience

In recent years, the The National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) has evolved as one of the few institutions pushing this shift. The Fund has become a pivotal national instrument for building resilience bridging the longstanding gap between climate policy channeling financing and facilitating on-the-ground action. Its work demonstrates what a proactive approach to disaster risk reduction can look like in a country that desperately needs it.

NDRMF-supported projects across provinces have helped strengthen flood defences enhance water management systems rehabilitate embankments introduce nature-based protective solutions retrofit critical public buildings and expand community-based preparedness programmes. These interventions have not remained theoretical. During recent monsoon cycles strengthened infrastructure and improved early warning systems directly reduced losses in several high-risk districts buying crucial hours for communities to evacuate and safeguard assets.

One of the major bottlenecks in Pakistan’s disaster management has long been weak planning capacity. Projects often remained stuck in conceptual stages delaying implementation for years. To address this NDRMF created the Project Preparation Facility (PPF) a structural innovation that ensures Pakistan has a rolling pipeline of investment-ready climate and disaster projects prepared in compliance with international climate finance standards and protocols.

Equally significant is the introduction of Disaster Risk Financing (DRF) a long-overdue recognition that climate resilience is not merely an infrastructure challenge but at its core it is a fiscal one. Without financial preparedness governments even when technically capable struggle to respond effectively during large-scale disasters. By supporting approaches such as risk layering insurance instruments contingent financing and financial preparedness planning the Fund is helping Pakistan build a more predictable timely and professional disaster response framework.

Perhaps the most transformative contribution of NDRMF is the development of Pakistan’s first national natural catastrophe model (NatCat) developed in collaboration with SUPARCO. For decades the country lacked comprehensive hazard data forcing decision-makers to rely on fragmented information and outdated assessments. NatCat changes this. By aggregating climate hazard and exposure data into a modern analytics platform it provides policymakers and planners with the evidence base they desperately need. In a country where climate decisions are often reactive or politically driven this data-driven approach is a breakthrough.

At the community level NDRMF has been instrumental in shifting the focus towards preparedness rather than post-disaster relief. Strengthened communication channels trained community response teams local risk maps and improved early warning dissemination have begun to build a culture of readiness in vulnerable districts. In remote regions long neglected by mainstream development investments these interventions have been particularly transformative.

The National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) is led by its CEO Bilal Anwar.

NDRMF projects in action

Looking ahead

Despite these efforts the climate outlook for Pakistan remains deeply concerning. Heavier monsoon spells accelerated glacial melt extended heatwaves water scarcity rising sea levels and new disease patterns will create additional stresses for the country.

Recognising this NDRMF has developed a ten year strategic plan focused on research risk-informed investments and institutional strengthening. This provides governments with a framework to embed climate resilience into development planning instead of treating it as a short-term concern.

Every rupee invested in prevention saves many more in avoided losses. For Pakistan resilience is not aspirational. It is the only viable development pathway in an era shaped by an escalating climate emergency.



