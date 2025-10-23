Pakistan Cables sets new benchmarks for sustainable industrial growth

Beyond addressing global climate challenges, the company’s commitment to sustainability has enhanced both its environmental impact and long-term business performance.

Pakistan Cables Limited, one of the country’s most trusted cable manufacturer since 1953, continues to set new benchmarks for sustainable industrial growth by embedding environmental responsibility and innovation across its operations. Beyond addressing global climate challenges, the company’s commitment to sustainability has enhanced both its environmental impact and long-term business performance.

Greener product solutions

Pakistan Cables is the exclusive manufacturer of ACCC conductors in Pakistan, a breakthrough technology developed in collaboration with CTC Global, USA. Verified by SCS Global Services, ACCC conductors reduce carbon dioxide emissions associated with transmission line losses by up to 31per cent compared to conventional ACSR conductors.

The company is also the first cable manufacturer in Pakistan to provide KEMA-certified Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH) Power Cables. These fire-retardant cables emit lower levels of smoke and toxic gases in case of fire, reflecting Pakistan Cables’ commitment to promoting greener, safer and more efficient products.

To reduce its carbon footprint, the company expanded its on-grid solar power plant to 2.3 MW in 2025.

Sustainable operational excellence

Environmental stewardship remains central to Pakistan Cables’ strategy. In 2023, it became the first building materials company in Pakistan to have its science-based emission reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). It was also among the first five companies in the country to do so, reinforcing its goal to achieve net zero emissions in alignment with SBTi’s global standards.

Earlier, in 2021, Pakistan Cables was one of 26 Pakistani companies, and the only building materials firm, to sign the Business Ambition for 1.5°C pledge ahead of COP26. As an ISO 14001 certified company, Pakistan Cables has consistently practised waste reduction and resource efficiency by reusing wooden cable drums, adopting tote bags instead of paper bags and minimising plastic use.

A new era of sustainable manufacturing

The company’s new manufacturing facility at Nooriabad, Sindh, now nearing completion, represents a major milestone in its sustainability journey. Equipped with advanced technology, the facility includes a water treatment plant and stormwater management systems to ensure efficient water use and reuse. To reduce its carbon footprint, the company expanded its on-grid solar power plant to 2.3 MW in 2025.

The Nooriabad facility also hosts Pakistan’s first and largest Miyawaki-style urban forest on an industrial estate. Spread across three acres with approximately 50,000 native trees, the forest underscores Pakistan Cables’ commitment to environmental restoration and climate action. The company has collaborated with WWF-Pakistan and Clifton Urban Forest, Karachi, to promote wider ecological awareness and conservation.

A legacy of responsible growth

Part of the Amir S. Chinoy Group (ASC), Pakistan Cables shares a legacy of over 70 years of industrial leadership. The ASC Group also includes International Industries Ltd., International Steels Ltd., and Chinoy Engineering & Construction (Pvt.) Ltd., established in 2024 to pursue major construction projects such as the Reko Diq Copper Gold Mines in Balochistan.

As a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, Pakistan Cables aligns all corporate social responsibility initiatives with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. By integrating environmentally conscious practices, cleaner technologies and continuous innovation, Pakistan Cables continues to redefine industrial excellence and inspire sustainable progress in Pakistan’s manufacturing sector.

