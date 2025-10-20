OMODA & JAECOO lead smart mobility at International Technology Night

The brands unveiled cutting-edge hybrid and AI technologies, driving a new era of intelligent, user-driven innovation.

In October 2025 the International User Summit of OMODA & JAECOO was held to worldwide attention. The highlight of the event was the International Technology Night. On this occasion the parent company unveiled its full capabilities in smart mobility, hybrid powertrains, engines and solid-state battery technology, demonstrating a deep integration of technology with the user experience.

As a long-term technology leader the parent company of OMODA & JAECOO has continuously pushed the boundaries of core powertrain technologies: it has broken through global battery safety limits, mastered solid-state battery technology and set industry benchmarks; it has ventured boldly into innovation no-man’s-land, achieving an engine thermal efficiency of 48 per cent — while mainstream engines typically range from 38pc to 45pc. Each 1pc increase in efficiency involves immense systemic challenges. The R&D team overcame these technical hurdles with multiple disruptive innovations including a 26:1 ultra-high expansion ratio, hyperbolic triple-linkage mechanisms, a 35pc EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) rate and thermal-insulation coatings, thereby remaining at the forefront of engine technology.

This breakthrough is not only a technical achievement but also reshapes the value proposition of hybrid vehicles: data show that for every 1pc increase in thermal efficiency, overall vehicle fuel consumption can drop by approximately 2.5pc. In future hybrid vehicles are expected to enter the “1-litre fuel-consumption era”, approaching the energy cost of pure electric vehicles and delivering long-term economic and practical value to users. Meanwhile the launch of AIMOGA (Moja Robot), the intelligent service platform, was unveiled at the event, showcasing the brand’s practical application of AI and human-machine interaction, making technology truly serve users’ lives.

The core technology highlights of OMODA & JAECOO hybrid vehicles were also comprehensively presented during the summit, demonstrating the brand’s leadership in power and energy efficiency. Equipped with the world-leading SHS Super Hybrid System, the three core components work in deep synergy to achieve super performance, super range, ultra-low energy consumption and super power. The fifth-generation 1.5 TDGI hybrid-dedicated engine incorporates a deep Miller cycle, i-HEC intelligent combustion system and six other advanced technologies, achieving a thermal efficiency of 44.5pc and fuel consumption as low as 5.99 L/100 km, thus balancing powerful performance with ultimate efficiency.

The hybrid-dedicated infinitely variable super-electric DHT intelligently switches driving modes according to vehicle speed, precisely matching power and fuel requirements under different conditions. The high-performance hybrid battery pack features comprehensive protection including heat resistance, impact resistance, waterproofing and 2-millisecond post-collision power-cut protection, supporting a 90km pure electric range and 3.3kW external power output, thereby ensuring safety, endurance and outdoor power applications. During this long-distance test, OMODA & JAECOO hybrid vehicles handled all road conditions easily, ensuring stress-free long journeys.

International Technology Night was not just a technology showcase but also a stage for global users and partners to witness co-creation achievements. During the event Vietnamese user and content creator Bach Thanh Trung shared his real-life driving experience in My Daily Life with the JAECOO J7 SHS. He spoke sincerely about how the J7 SHS integrates into his daily routine: quiet electric mode for weekdays, hybrid power for weekend adventures; the vehicle also provides convenient mobile power support for camping and outdoor work. His words conveyed JAECOO’s core spirit; versatile, free and agile, meeting daily mobility needs while enabling users to explore life’s possibilities.

In addition to user-experience sharing, International Technology Night gathered global media and partners to witness the brand’s technology and user co-creation achievements. During the awards ceremony Kuwaiti KOL Mohammad Alkandari and Turkish senior journalist Hirant Kasapoglu received the Global Eco Co-Creation Excellence Award, alongside other international partners, demonstrating the diversity and global influence of the OMODA & JAECOO ecosystem. Applause and cheers throughout the venue highlighted the brand’s steady steps in promoting user co-creation and smart mobility worldwide.

The success of International Technology Night not only showcased OMODA & JAECOO and its parent company’s comprehensive strength in smart mobility and core powertrain technologies but also reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to co-creating a better life with users. In future OMODA & JAECOO will continue integrating technology and ecosystem resources with a global vision, enabling more users to experience intelligent, free and diversified mobility, and jointly shaping a green, smart and sustainable future of transportation.

This content is an advertisement by OMODA & JAECOO and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.