How to fix blurry images and enhance photos with AI

Have you ever faced the problem of having blurry and grainy photos? It’s quite frustrating when those important images turn out out of focus or with such low resolution that you can’t post or print them clearly. Fortunately, today this problem has a simple solution. You don’t need professional knowledge or expensive programmes. With an AI image quality enhancer like Artguru, anyone can make their photos look sharper and more detailed. In this guide, you’ll discover exactly how to do it.

Why do photos turn out blurry and with low definition?

The low quality of a photo is a general term that can hide different problems. The good news is that modern neural networks can solve most of them. It’s very likely that you recognise your situation in one of the following points:

1. The photo is too small. This is the main reason. Images downloaded from the internet, messaging services (like WhatsApp) or social media are usually very compressed and lose size. When you try to enlarge them, they instantly become blurry.

2. Slight camera shake. Even if you try to hold the camera steady, a minimal vibration of your hands when you press the button can cause a slight blur. As a result, the overall sharpness of the image decreases, even if it’s not always obvious to the naked eye.

3. Movement in the scene. If you were photographing a person, an animal or a moving car, they might appear slightly out of focus against a sharp background.

4. Focusing error. Sometimes, the camera’s autofocus focuses on the background instead of the main subject. That’s why a person’s face may look less sharp than the trees behind them.

5. Low-light photography. At dusk or in a dark room, photos often show digital noise, a fine grain that “eats up” the details.

6. Scanned old photos. Over time, paper photographs lose colour, get scratched and lose sharpness. When you scan them, all these defects are transferred to the digital file.

The best option: Use an AI tool to enhance your photos

If you don’t have experience with Photoshop, the ideal solution is to turn to one of the many existing artificial intelligence tools. These online platforms simplify the process and offer surprising results.

Among these, Artguru is an excellent tool to improve image quality, as it is an intuitive, powerful option with excellent results for users of any level.

Here’s a closer look at what makes Artguru so effective:

- Easy to use: Just upload your image, let the AI process it automatically then preview and download the enhanced result.

- Smart upscaling: Powerful Enhancing & Upscaling – Artguru offers both an Image Enhancer to improve overall quality (fixing blur and noise, enhancing resolution to 4K, etc.) and a powerful Image Upscaler that can increase photo resolution up to 8K while maintaining sharp details.

- Batch processing: You can upload and process up to 50 photos at once.

- Multifunctional: In addition to improving quality it also offers tools to remove backgrounds and other AI functions.

- Flexible and affordable plans: It offers both a free version with excellent results and paid options for more advanced needs (maximum resolution, fast processing, no watermarks).

AI use and copyright disclaimer

While AI tools like Artguru can significantly enhance image quality, users should ensure they have the rights to the photos they upload. Avoid using copyrighted or third-party material without permission. AI-generated or enhanced results may also contain artefacts or approximations, so always review and use them responsibly in line with applicable copyright and ethical policies.

How to use Artguru to enhance your photos step by step

Step 1: Go to the Artguru website and choose the tool

On the Artguru website, select one of the two options in the top menu:

Photo Enhancer: To increase sharpness, remove blur and improve overall detail.

Upscale to 8K: To upscale small images without losing quality.

Step 2: Upload your photo

Click the Select photos button or simply drag the image to the designated area. Artguru is compatible with the most common image file types such as JPG, PNG and WebP. You can add one or several photos at once.

Step 3: Image processing

Depending on the tool you have chosen, the service will automatically improve the photo or ask you to select the desired resolution, such as 2K, 4K or 8K. You just have to wait for the process to finish.

Step 4: Review and download

Compare the before and after result. If you are satisfied with the quality, click the “Download” button to save the final file to your device.

Why are photo enhancers more effective than manual editing?

Using AI photo enhancers like Artguru is much easier and faster than manual editing in complex programmes. Here are the main advantages:

1. Simplicity: You don’t need special knowledge or skills. The process is fully automatic – upload the photo and the programme will do the rest.

2. Speed: Processing takes only a few seconds while manual retouching in Photoshop can take hours.

3. Excellent results: AI algorithms detect and correct defects with precision, improve sharpness and enhance colours without sacrificing the quality of the original image.

4. Accessibility: There is no need to buy or learn how to use expensive software. Most AI services work directly in the browser without the need for installation.

Where are high-quality photos useful?

High-quality photos are essential across many areas, as they shape how others perceive your work or content. Whether you’re printing posters or photo albums, sharing images on social media, displaying products in an online shop, or showcasing your portfolio, sharp and detailed visuals make a lasting impression. Enhanced photos also play a vital role in preserving old memories, giving scanned or faded pictures new clarity and life.

Conclusion

Blurry, out-of-focus photos are no longer an unsolvable problem. With services like Artguru, anyone can easily and quickly improve the quality of their images without the need for technical knowledge. Quality images will make your printed materials, social media posts and cherished memories look much more vibrant and impressive.

This content is produced in paid partnership with Artguru.