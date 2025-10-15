Margalla Enclave: A new chapter in Islamabad’s urban evolution

The CDA–DHA joint venture aims to combine urban planning with natural harmony in the capital’s expanding landscape.

On the southern edge of the Margalla Hills, a new residential development is taking shape with quiet confidence. Margalla Enclave, a project jointly undertaken by the Capital Development Authority and the Defence Housing Authority, is being positioned as one of the capital’s most ambitious ventures in recent years.

Spread across more than 10,000 kanals in Chak Shahzad, the scheme has drawn attention for its pace of development and its promise of a modern, self-contained community. Six months into construction, much of the groundwork and early infrastructure are already visible, signalling an unusually fast rollout for a project of this scale.

Design and setting

Margalla Enclave sits against the green backdrop of the Margalla Botanical Garden, blending the city’s natural contours with structured urban planning. The master plan features broad boulevards, landscaped avenues and mixed-use zones designed to encourage both residential life and local commerce.

Urban planners involved in the project say the layout aims to “retain Islamabad’s open character” while introducing amenities that meet the needs of a growing population. The inclusion of open spaces, walking tracks and water bodies is intended to keep the development visually connected to its surroundings.

New link roads are being developed to connect the enclave directly with key city arteries, including routes to Serena Hotel, Blue Area and the Diplomatic Enclave. These corridors are expected to ease commuting pressures and reduce travel times for residents working in the city centre.

Facilities and lifestyle

Plans shared by the developers indicate a full range of community services. Schools, healthcare facilities and retail spaces are being integrated within the neighbourhood to ensure residents do not have to travel far for daily needs. A central club, recreational lake and sports facilities are also under design, continuing DHA’s tradition of combining residential planning with lifestyle amenities.

Real estate analysts report strong investor interest since the project’s launch in January. Early buyers have seen notable price appreciation, reflecting both confidence in DHA’s delivery record and the limited availability of large-scale CDA-approved developments within Islamabad’s municipal limits.

The broader picture

Margalla Enclave comes at a time when the capital’s urban footprint is expanding beyond its traditional boundaries. As demand for secure housing rises, the project illustrates how coordinated ventures between civic authorities and institutional developers can shape the city’s next phase of growth.

Whether it ultimately sets a new benchmark for planned living or simply becomes another addition to Islamabad’s residential map will depend on how its promises translate once the first residents move in. For now, Margalla Enclave stands as a sign of the city’s shifting horizon — where development meets landscape and the future of Islamabad continues to take form.

This content is produced in paid partnership with Margalla Enclave.