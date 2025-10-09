‘Seize this momentous opportunity’: World calls for full implementation of Gaza peace pact between Israel, Hamas

UN chief, UK PM, Canada among those stressing need for unimpeded entry of humanitarian supplies to besieged enclave, two-state solution.

United States President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Hamas have reached a long-sought deal for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release under his plan for ending Israel’s two-year-old offensive in the Palestinian enclave.

Under the deal, Hamas will release 20 living captives, while Israel will release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners detained since the start of its war on Gaza, according to AFP. It also entails a daily minimum of 400 trucks of aid for the besieged enclave for the first five days, to be increased in the following days.

The two sides had also reached a ceasefire in January, but it was shattered after Israel resumed massive attacks on Gaza on March 18, killing over 400 in a day. Diplomatic efforts through the United Nations had also failed to secure peace, with the US repeatedly using its veto power to block resolutions calling for a humanitarian ceasefire.

Here are some of the main reactions from around the world:

United Nations

“I welcome the announcement of an agreement to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, based on the proposal put forward by President Donald J. Trump. I commend the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye in brokering this desperately needed breakthrough,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement posted on X.

“I urge all concerned to abide fully by the terms of the agreement. All hostages must be released in a dignified manner. A permanent ceasefire must be secured. The fighting must stop once and for all. Immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian supplies and essential commercial materials into Gaza must be ensured. The suffering must end.

“The United Nations will support the full implementation of the agreement and will scale up the delivery of sustained and principled humanitarian relief, and we will advance recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza,“ the UN chief added.

He urged all stakeholders to “seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the occupation, recognising the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and achieving a two-state solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security”.

Britain

“I welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza,” United Kingdom Prime Minister Starmer said in a statement.

“This is a moment of profound relief that will be felt all around the world, but particularly for the hostages, their families, and for the civilian population of Gaza, who have all endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years.

“This agreement must now be implemented in full, without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“We call on all parties to meet the commitments they have made, to end the war, and to build the foundations for a just and lasting end to the conflict and a sustainable path to a long-term peace.

Canada

“Canada welcomes the agreement of Israel and Hamas to implement the first phase of the peace plan put forward by President Trump, and facilitated by Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye,” Global Affairs Canada, which manages the country’s diplomatic and consular relations, said.

“After two long years, hostages will finally be reunited with their families - and that Israeli troops will withdraw to behind agreed upon lines. Immediate and unimpeded humanitarian aid must be provided to the many people in dire need across Gaza.

“Canada will support all efforts to turn this positive step into lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians.”

India

India’s PM Narendra Modi, in a statement on X, welcomed the agreement “on the first phase of President Trump’s peace plan”.

Modi also praised his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, saying: “This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu.”

“We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace.”

European Union

The European Union’s Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas said the peace plan deal was a “significant breakthrough”.

“This is a major diplomatic accomplishment and a real chance to end a devastating war and release all the hostages,” Kallas said, adding: “The EU will do what it can to support its implementation”.

Turkiye

The foreign ministry of Turkiye, one of the mediators, expressed the hope that the ceasefire “will bring an end to the genocide that has continued for the past two years”.

“We expect the ceasefire agreement to be fully implemented,” it added.

The ministry stressed the need for humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza, where a “humanitarian catastrophe has been unfolding, and that efforts for the reconstruction of Gaza be launched without delay”. “Turkiye will continue to provide substantial humanitarian aid to Gaza in the period ahead,” it stated.

Turkiye also called for a just resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian question and the “realisation of a two-state solution in the coming period”.

Italy

“The peace is near,” Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in a post on X.

“Italy, which has always supported the US plan, is ready to do its part to consolidate the ceasefire, deliver new humanitarian aid, and participate in the reconstruction of Gaza. We are also ready to send troops if an international peacekeeping force is created to reunify Palestine.”

Australia

“Australia welcomes President Trump’s announcement that Israel and Hamas have signed off the first phase of the plan to bring peace to Gaza,” PM Anthony Albanese said in a joint statement with his FM Penny Wong.

“After more than two years of conflict, hostages held and a devastating loss of civilian life, this is a much-needed step towards peace. Australia has consistently been part of international calls for a ceasefire, return of the hostages, and the unimpeded flow of aid to Gaza. We urge all parties to respect the terms of the plan.”

PM Albanese voiced Australia’s strong support for the plan’s commitment to denying Hamas any role in the future governance of Gaza.

“There is a very long road to recovery in Gaza, securing long-term peace and building the Palestinian state. Together with our partners, Australia will continue to do what we can to contribute to a just and enduring two-state solution.”

New Zealand

“Hamas needs to release all of the hostages and Israel must withdraw their troops to the agreed-upon line,” New Zealand FM Winston Peters said in a statement.

“This is an essential first step towards achieving lasting peace. We urge Israel and Hamas to continue working towards a complete resolution.”

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia also welcomed the Gaza ceasefire plan, saying it hoped for “just and comprehensive peace” in the region.

“The Kingdom stresses the need to adhere to the agreement and stop the Israeli aggression against Gaza; the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the Strip and all other Palestinian and Arab territories, and the return of the displaced persons to their homes,” the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“The Kingdom also stresses the importance of building on this agreement to address the root causes of the conflict by enabling the Palestinian people to claim their rights, foremost among them is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“The Kingdom hopes that this agreement will permanently end this brutal Israeli war, which has claimed the lives of more than 45,000 people and injured more than 100,000.”

Ireland

Ireland, which has also strongly criticised Israel’s military response, said the deal, “if grasped by all, can finally end the unconscionable human suffering”.

“It can stop the dreadful bombing, silence the guns, end the famine and genocide, and allow a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” deputy prime minister Simon Harris said.

China

Foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Beijing hoped for a “permanent and comprehensive” ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible

“China advocates adhering to the principle that ‘Palestinians should govern Palestine’,“ Jiakun said.

Header Image: A pro-Palestinian protester holds a banner reading “Free Gaza” in front of the Colosseum during a protest to stand in solidarity with people of Gaza, in Rome, Italy on October 8. — Reuters