GNEXT Introduces iPhone 17 family and iPhone Air

Customers can enjoy prizes, free gifts and unmatched Shield+ protection with every purchase of the new iPhone range in Pakistan.

The wait is over. GNEXT, the Apple Authorised Distributor in Pakistan, has launched the iPhone 17 Family and iPhone Air in Pakistan. GNEXT once again raises the bar by introducing not only the latest iPhones but also exclusive offers, prizes and unmatched protection plans.

17 winners, 17 possibilities

To celebrate the launch, GNEXT has announced a Mega Lucky Draw with 17 winners:

One grand winner will receive the complete Apple Ecosystem Pack, including a MacBook Air, iPad A16, Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods 4.

Sixteen winners will each receive a new Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm).

Shield+ – Exclusive Protection from GNEXT

Last year GNEXT introduced Shield, a one-year extended warranty, the first of its kind in Pakistan. This year it expanded the programme to Shield+, which adds accidental coverage. Customers purchasing the iPhone 17 Family and iPhone Air benefit from:

One-time free screen replacement

One-time free back glass replacement

Two years of total warranty coverage

No other distributor in Pakistan offers such comprehensive accidental protection.

Trade-in and Free Gifts

GNEXT makes upgrading to the iPhone 17 Family easier. Customers can trade in their old iPhone and receive an exclusive Rs 15,000 trade-up bonus, paying only the difference.

Additional launch benefits include:

Free AirPods 4 for more than 1,000 customers Genuine Apple cases for more than 1,700 customers A free 20W adapter with every iPhone 17 Family and iPhone Air purchase

Making the iPhone more accessible

GNEXT has partnered with leading banks and non-banking institutions including HBL, BOP, MCB and KalPay to provide flexible EMI plans of up to 6, 12, 24 and 36 months.

Exclusive connectivity with ONIC

GNEXT has also partnered with ONIC, Pakistan’s first fully digital telco, to provide exclusive data, all-net minutes and SMS bundles with every purchase of the iPhone 17 Family and iPhone Air. This ensures that customers enjoy both Shield+ protection and seamless connectivity.

Why GNEXT?

In just one year GNEXT has achieved major milestones:

Introduced Shield and Shield+ accidental coverage Opened official Apple Authorised Service Centres in Lahore and Karachi Delivered 100 per cent genuine PTA-approved Apple products nationwide GNEXT has quickly established itself as a trusted, customer-first distributor in Pakistan’s technology sector.

For updates follow GNEXT on Facebook at GNEXT Technologies and on Instagram at gnext.technologies.

About GNEXT Technologies

GNEXT Technologies is Pakistan’s Apple Authorised Distributor, delivering 100pc genuine PTA-approved Apple products nationwide. Since its launch GNEXT has transformed the Apple experience in Pakistan through customer-first innovations, including Shield+ accidental coverage, Apple Authorised Service Centres in Karachi and Lahore, and partnerships with leading banks, fintechs and telcos. With GNEXT, customers enjoy authenticity, protection and peace of mind.

This content is an advertisement by GNEXT and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.