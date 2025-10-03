Master Changan crosses 1,000 Karvaan Power Plus sales in 50 days, launches new Karvaan Power Comfort 1.2L

Changan expands its MPV line-up with the launch of the more affordable Karvaan Comfort after record sales of the Power Plus.

In August 2025, Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) successfully introduced the all-new Karvaan Power Plus 1.2L with unmatched features. Living up to its promise as ‘Hum Sab Ki Pehli Choice (Our First Choice)’, the model surpassed the milestone of 1,000 units in just 50 days, quickly becoming the benchmark in the multipurpose vehicle (MPV) segment.

Building on this remarkable success, MCML is now launching a new variant, the Changan Karvaan Power Comfort, at an attractive introductory price of Rs3,149,000, further strengthening its position in Pakistan’s MPV market.

While the Karvaan Power Plus 1.2L remains the premium flagship seven-seat MPV with best-in-class safety and luxury features along with a spacious cabin, the Karvaan Power Comfort 1.2L offers a more affordable option while retaining essential safety features such as dual airbags, seatbelts for all passengers and an anti-theft alarm.

At the launch of the Karvaan Power Comfort, Master Changan Motors CEO Danial Malik said, “Master Changan holds Pakistan’s most diversified portfolio, serving every segment of mobility. With over 25,000 Karvaan vehicles on the road, it stands as the nation’s preferred MPV. This new launch reaffirms our commitment to innovation and to enhancing the value we bring to this category.”

Changan Karvaan — ’Hum Sab Ki Pehli Choice (Our First Choice) ’.

This content is an advertisement by Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.