From Clanker to Delulu: What were the most searched slang words on Google in 2025

Popular slang in 2025 continues to be heavily influenced by TikTok, Instagram, gaming, streaming, Gen Z and Alpha online communities.

Google search data from January to September 2025 revealed the slang terms dominating online curiosity, with TikTok, Instagram, gaming, streaming, and Gen Z and Alpha communities driving the trends.

According to a statement from Unscramblerer.com, a word-finding website that helps users solve puzzles, crosswords, and explore word meanings, the methodology relied on analysing Google Trends data alongside the search engine optimisation tool Ahrefs, combining 150 search variations to identify the most searched slang terms of 2025.

The site noted that slang spreads rapidly through memes and viral challenges, reflecting how technology accelerates language shifts and serves as “a fascinating and fun mirror of our culture.“

Here are the most searched for slang words:

There is no literal meaning to six seven. Its absurdity is the point, making it a prime example of “brainrot” internet humour where the randomness itself becomes funny. It originates from the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by Skrilla.

LaMelo Ball, a basketball player, created a trending video about being 6 feet 7 inches tall using the song. Kids and teens scream and chant it, often paired with exaggerated hand gestures.

2. Bop (115,000 searches)

A person with many intimate partners (bops around from person to person). Someone who presents oneself online in a way that is thought of as immodest. A derogatory word often used in cyberbullying.

3. Mogging (79,000 searches)

Outclassing someone else by appearing more attractive, skilful or successful. Looksmaxxing (16, 000 searches) has a similar meaning, which is also a trending slang word this year.

4. Huzz (61,000 searches)

Huzz refers to an attractive girl or a group of girls. A replacement for ‘boo’ and ‘pookie’. Somebody you want to impress. This slang had a more derogatory meaning, ‘h–s’, but that has changed.

5. Chopped (59,000 searches)

This term has become a synonym for something that is ugly, undesirable or unattractive.

6. Big back (57,000 searches)

Refers to someone with a large physique. Someone who is seen as gluttonous or out of shape. It’s less about literal size and more about poking fun at behaviour, like hogging food or being sluggish.

7. Glazing (49,000 searches)

Glazing means to praise someone excessively and insincerely. A way to call out behaviour where excessive flattery is used.

8. Zesty (44,000 searches)

Zesty is someone who is lively, exciting or energetic.

9. Fanum tax (36,000 searches)

Playfully taking a portion of a friend’s food. The streamer Fanum began this trend.

10. Green FN (34, 000 searches)

Refers to a guaranteed win. Describes something amazing and highly desirable. Often said after an exceptional shot or throw in basketball. The term originates from the NBA 2K video game series, where a perfectly timed shot is marked by the color green.

11. Delulu (32,000 searches)

Short for delusional. It describes someone with unrealistic expectations, especially about crushes, relationships, or fantasies (thinking a celebrity will date them).

12. Clanker (29,000 searches)

Clanker is a derogatory term for robots and AI technology. An example would be “having to talk to a clanker”, which would mean talking with a chatbot.

13. Ohio (24,000 searches)

Refers to anything that is strange or absurd.

14. Slop (21,000 searches)

Describes low-effort AI-generated content.

15. Aura farming (18,000 searches)

Refers to a behaviour (often referencing anime characters) where a person does something for the sake of looking cool.

