‘Dil Hai Toh Zindagi Hai’: Tabba Heart Institute’s role in keeping hearts healthy

Their World Heart Day initiative calls on every household in Pakistan to make heart health a family priority through awareness, screening and simple lifestyle changes.

Cardiovascular disease affects more than just one person; it impacts the entire family. Every life cut short by a heart attack leaves behind a legacy of emotional and financial hardship. With heart disease increasingly affecting people in their 30s and 40s in Pakistan, families are confronting this crisis far earlier than ever before.

For World Heart Day 2025, Tabba Heart Institute (THI) is placing the focus on the household with its clear message: ‘Don’t Miss a Beat’ and ‘Dil Hai Toh Zindagi Hai’ (If you have a heart, you have life). This year, the call is for every Pakistani family to make heart health a shared commitment.

The domino effect of unhealthy habits

Family habits play a defining role in heart health. A shared environment of high-salt cooking, physical inactivity and elevated stress levels puts everyone at risk. The World Heart Federation confirms that over 80 per cent of early deaths from heart disease can be prevented through healthier lifestyle choices.

Dr Bashir Hanif, the executive director and consultant cardiologist at THI, explains, “We see cases where an entire family shares the same high-risk factors — from high blood pressure to obesity. Heart health is a family affair. We need mothers, fathers and children to start making changes together. Prevention is the best inheritance you can give your children.”

Making heart health a community event

From September 26 to October 25, 2025, THI will take cardiac awareness directly into the community. The aim is to make healthy living both visible and shared.

Key initiatives include:

Interactive family health activities at venues such as LuckyOne Mall A large community cycle ride to promote group exercise Free screening camps at public venues to make check-ups more accessible

Hanif emphasises that change begins at home, “Simple routines — like a family walk after dinner, reducing salt in meals and quitting smoking — drastically cut your risk. These are not just personal changes; they are acts of love for your family.”

Protecting loved ones through early screening

To support families in taking the first step, THI is offering Special Health Screening Packages with discounts of up to 35pc. These packages help detect silent risks such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure before they escalate into emergencies.

Hanif highlights, “Screening is a critical step in protecting your loved ones. It gives you the chance to address risks before they become a heart problem for the person sitting next to you. Knowing your family’s health numbers is the first step towards a healthier future together.”

A call to every household

This World Heart Day, THI urges every family to act. Take the time to learn the risks, exercise regularly together, prepare heart-healthy meals and schedule a family health check-up.

Let us protect the hearts that keep our families whole. ‘Don’t Miss a Beat — Dil Hai Toh Zindagi Hai’.

This content is produced in paid partnership with Tabba Heart Institute.