‘From Herds to Hope’: Thar Foundation transforms livestock in Thar

Thar Foundation’s Livestock Improvement Programme is boosting animal health, empowering women farmers and raising rural incomes across Tharparkar.

The livestock sector contributes 23 per cent to Pakistan’s GDP and employs over 37 per cent of the labour force, according to the Economic Survey 2024 to 2025. While these figures highlight its national importance, the sector holds even greater significance in Thar where livestock is central to both survival and livelihoods. For families in Thar, animals are a valuable asset and the only safety net when crops fail.

The region’s livestock population exceeds six million, nearly four times the human population, according to the official census. Without access to veterinary services or knowledge of modern animal care, most families live in fear that a single outbreak could wipe out their cattle – a major source of food security and income.

Earlier this year, Thar Foundation, the CSR arm of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and other Block II entities, launched the Livestock Improvement Programme (LIP) in collaboration with the Livestock and Fisheries Department and Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam. This tripartite initiative aims to enhance training, research and capacity building to strengthen livestock productivity across the region.

Empowering women and improving animal health

The programme is working across 23 villages in Thar Coal Block II and Gorano, focusing on three pillars: building farmer capacity, improving husbandry practices and introducing mobile veterinary clinics.

So far, 25 farmer groups comprising 656 farmers have taken part in two day intensive training sessions at PARC Umerkot, covering livestock management, commercial practices and sustainability. Alongside this, 55 awareness sessions have reached around 1,200 farmers, emphasising vaccination, deworming and disease prevention.

Recognising the role of women in daily livestock care, the programme has organised 16 dedicated sessions for 375 women farmers. These sessions equip women to identify early signs of illness and care for animals at home, resulting in healthier herds and greater household resilience.

Vaccination, breeding and veterinary services

The programme has already achieved measurable outcomes. Around 20,500 sheep and goats have been vaccinated against peste des petits ruminants (PPR) and Enterotoxemia, while 1,240 cattle have received protection against Lumpy Skin Disease. A large scale deworming drive has treated 37,200 animals, improving nutrition absorption and reducing mortality. Mobile veterinary teams have delivered on site treatment to 435 animals, bringing essential care directly to communities.

Breeding interventions are also under way. More than 40 candidates completed 60 day training in Artificial Insemination at Sindh Agriculture University, enabling systematic breeding services in Block II and Gorano. The focus remains on indigenous breeds such as the Thari cow, Kankrej cow, Kundi buffalo, Kuchhi sheep, Thari sheep, Thari goats, Kamori goat and Thari camels, which are well adapted to Thar’s arid conditions. Alongside this, the programme promotes the cultivation of king grass and drought resistant fodder crops, as well as community managed fodder banks, to address chronic feed shortages.

Impact on income and livelihoods

Participating households report income increases of 15 to 20pc through higher milk production, improved breeding and reduced losses. Women in particular benefit as healthier small ruminants strengthen both household nutrition and income.

Professor Imdad Hussain Leghari of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam praised the initiative, noting: “Another significant contribution by Thar Foundation is the establishment of a milk collection system, which will allow local milk to reach major cities and generate higher income for communities. Work is also progressing on value addition of livestock milk.”

Looking ahead

The programme will expand to additional villages with a focus on crossbreeding through Artificial Insemination, building farmer access to credit and establishing structured milk markets to ensure fair pricing. Plans also include the creation of a regional Livestock Development Centre to enhance breeding programmes and develop processing facilities for value added products.

For Pakistan, where food security and rural livelihoods remain fragile, the lessons from Thar Foundation’s Livestock Improvement Programme are clear. Access to knowledge, preventive care and doorstep treatment is transforming livestock productivity and securing brighter futures for families across Tharparkar.

