Master Changan to launch Pakistan’s First Range Extended Hybrid SUV – Deepal S05

This November Master Changan Motors will launch the Deepal S05, Pakistan’s first range extended hybrid SUV with 1000+ km range.

A new era of mobility is about to begin. This November, Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) will introduce Pakistan’s first locally assembled range extended hybrid electric vehicle, the Deepal S05. This premium C-segment SUV offers a combined driving range of more than 1000 km with pure electric drive supported by an on-board self-charging generator.

“This launch marks a defining moment for Pakistan’s auto industry. We are not only addressing range anxiety but also shaping the future of mobility with an EV-first platform designed for our market,” said Danial Malik, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Master Changan.

The S05 is not just another SUV. Built on a next-generation EV platform, it features the longest wheelbase and widest body in its class, providing the most spacious cabin of any C-segment SUV in Pakistan. Already successful under the Deepal brand globally, the S05 is now set to become the most advanced SUV ever introduced in the country.

Designed by Klaus Zyciora, the former head of design at Volkswagen Group, the S05 makes an immediate impression with its spacecraft-inspired front, wide stance, frameless windows and hidden door handles. This design excellence has already been recognised with the prestigious iF Design Award.

In just six years MCML has become Pakistan’s third largest automotive brand and the leading new entrant, with more than 65,000 vehicles on the road. Last year MCML launched Deepal, the country’s first electric-first brand, which quickly became the top premium new energy vehicle brand with models such as the Deepal S07 SUV and the Deepal L07 sedan.

The arrival of the S05 comes at a crucial time. While EV adoption in Pakistan has been limited by charging infrastructure and range concerns, the Deepal S05 provides the solution. With advanced design, global technology and long-distance capability tailored for local conditions, it offers a new level of practicality and confidence for drivers.

Road testing is already underway across the country and anticipation is growing. A first look is now available in the PakWheels Walkaround Review.

With the Deepal S05, MCML is ready to open a new chapter for Pakistan’s auto industry where freedom is extended, range is no longer a limitation and the future arrives ahead of schedule.

This content is an advertisement by Master Changan and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.