Female candidates continue to lead performance as private colleges dominate top positions across Punjab and the Federal Board.

The 2025 Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) First Annual Examination results released by the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) underscore the academic strength of this year’s students. Female candidates once again outperformed their male peers across all academic streams, continuing a consistent pattern in recent years. Private institutions also secured the majority of top positions, with Punjab Group of Colleges emerging as the leading contributor.

Of the 335 top positions announced across nine Punjab boards and the Federal Board, 52 (16 per cent) were earned by government and semi-government institutions while 283 (84pc) went to private institutions. Punjab Group of Colleges led the private sector with 143 positions, accounting for more than half of the total share.

Key Facts

-Position holders announced: 17 September 2025

-Overall result declared: 18 September 2025

-Total positions (1st, 2nd, 3rd): 335

-Government/semi-government institutions: 52 (16pc)

-Private institutions: 283 (84pc)

-Punjab Group of Colleges: 143 (51pc of private share)

-Other private colleges: 139 (49pc)

Board-wise pass percentages

-Lahore: 60.86pc

-Faisalabad: 73.71pc

-Gujranwala: 63.10pc

-Sargodha: 68.83pc

-Rawalpindi: 54.12pc

-Multan: 63.54pc

-Bahawalpur: 63.53pc

-Sahiwal: 58.88pc

-DG Khan: 74.86pc

-Federal Board: 81.10pc

This year’s results highlight the resilience and determination of students across Punjab and the Federal Board. Female candidates’ consistent academic strength remains a defining feature of recent years, while the overwhelming presence of private institutions among position holders reflects their growing role in the education landscape. Punjab Group of Colleges continues to set benchmarks in academic achievement, reinforcing its position as a leading educational institution.

This content is produced in paid partnership with Punjab Group of Colleges.