Bilal Lashari turns Velo Sound Station 3 into a musicverse

The country’s most cinematic director reimagines the music season with daring sounds and striking visuals

When Pakistan’s most cinematic director takes on music, the result is bound to be striking. Velo Sound Station’s third season proved just that as Bilal Lashari, the filmmaker behind some of the country’s most memorable visuals, transformed the platform into something more than a music show. It became a musicverse. When Pakistan’s most cinematic director takes on music, the result is bound to be striking. Velo Sound Station’s third season proved just that as Bilal Lashari, the filmmaker behind some of the country’s most memorable visuals, transformed the platform into something more than a music show. It became a musicverse.

From the opening beat it was evident that this season was different. Rather than chasing tradition, it sought to carve identity. While Coke Studio has long been associated with the “national sound,” Velo Sound Station’s third outing drew a bold new line. The music was global in its daring energy while the visuals offered neon bursts, layered VFX and futuristic sets designed for the Instagram age. Each performance unfolded like a short film, demanding attention from both ear and eye.

The line-up added to the impact. Established names such as Young Stunners, Atif Aslam and Fawad Khan returned to showcase their enduring appeal, yet the true strength lay in the blend of icons with emerging voices. Fawad Khan’s return carried a wave of nostalgia while new acts pushed boundaries with fearless experimentation. A rap–qawwali fusion underscored the platform’s willingness to innovate in ways few others could attempt.

Beyond the individual performances lay the broader cultural statement. VSS3 was not simply about producing tracks but about reshaping contemporary music culture in Pakistan. It served as a reminder that the country’s sound need not remain confined to safety or nostalgia. It can be bold, cinematic and unapologetically current. In doing so, it did not compete with Coke Studio but instead carved its own distinct lane.

Bilal Lashari created the stage, the artists brought the energy and together they redefined what a music season could look like.

This content is produced in paid partnership with Velo Sound Station.