Insurance that drives with you

TPL Insurance is redefining car coverage in Pakistan with flexible, tech-driven solutions that fit every driver’s journey.

For many car owners in Pakistan, insurance has long felt rigid, outdated and out of touch with reality. But as cars, highways and lifestyles evolve, so must the way people stay protected on the road. TPL Insurance is leading this shift, introducing flexible, technology-driven auto insurance solutions that fit seamlessly into the driving journey.

From Buy Now Pay Later plans that make coverage more affordable to Pay As You Drive models that reward safe drivers and instant Motorway Insurance through M-Tag, TPL Insurance is showing that car insurance can be as dynamic as the people behind the wheel.

Motorway Insurance through M-Tag gives thousands of drivers on Pakistan’s highways instant coverage directly linked to the toll system. No lengthy paperwork, no waiting — just protection the moment you hit the road. Similarly, Pay As You Drive puts drivers in control by aligning premiums with actual driving behaviour, ensuring that careful drivers get real value for their habits. With Buy Now Pay Later, the cost of coverage can be spread over time so affordability never comes at the expense of security.

What ties these innovations together is a focus on the complete car ownership experience. Whether you are a daily commuter, a weekend traveller or a first-time car buyer, TPL Insurance is creating auto insurance solutions that feel less like a burden and more like a natural part of the driving lifestyle.

This is more than product innovation — it is a shift in mindset. As urbanisation grows and digital adoption accelerates, people expect services to be fast, simple and personalised. By embedding flexibility at its core, TPL Insurance is positioning auto insurance as something dynamic and responsive, evolving with every journey on the road.

The commitment extends beyond products. With tools like Carculator, Pakistan’s first online car value calculator, TPL Insurance is simplifying decisions and empowering drivers. From valuing your car to choosing coverage that fits your habits, it is setting benchmarks in innovation that are shaping the future of auto insurance.

TPL Insurance is proving that car insurance does not have to be complicated. It can be smart, fair and designed around the way Pakistan drives today and tomorrow.

This content is an advertisement by TPL Insurance and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.