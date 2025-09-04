Riviera Group unveils Sky Garden Model Apartment, a landmark in Pakistan’s luxury living

Sky Garden offers luxury living, offices, wellness and retail in one community.

Riviera Group has unveiled the model apartment of Sky Garden, offering visitors an exclusive preview of one of Pakistan’s most ambitious lifestyle projects. Envisioned as an integrated community, Sky Garden brings together three distinct components within one master-planned development: Sky Residence, Sky Exchange and Sky Village.

Sky Residence sets a new benchmark for residential living in Karachi, offering some of the most spacious luxury residences in the country across two towers. Nexus Tower features three- and four-bedroom apartments with two units per floor ranging from 3,900 to 4,130 sq. ft., the largest three-bedroom layouts in Pakistan. Each residence includes private lobby access, dedicated lifts, separate rooms for maids and drivers and reserved parking.

Pento Tower presents expansive full-floor four- and five-bedroom residences spanning up to 8,840 sq. ft. with similar premium features, including private lobby access, dedicated parking and separate quarters for maids and drivers. Select duplex layouts incorporate in-unit lifts, while higher floors offer ultra-luxury residences extending up to 17,000 sq. ft. With over four lifts, private lobbies and 50 reserved visitor parking spaces, Sky Residence redefines luxury living in Pakistan.

Residents also enjoy access to the Sky Spa, a private wellness facility featuring an outdoor pool, terrace and fitness centre. Dedicated women-only amenities include a covered pool, jacuzzi, spa and gym designed to enhance privacy, comfort and well-being.

Spanning 16 floors, the Sky Exchange tower is designed to cater to corporate and professional needs. It offers full-floor and half-floor offices, a private rooftop and a dedicated entrance with basement parking, creating a professional hub within the community.

Sky Village introduces a vibrant lifestyle-focused retail and dining experience at the heart of Sky Garden. Conceived as a secure, gated retail boulevard, it features boutique outlets, concept stores and lifestyle brands alongside curated gourmet destinations. Planned as a walkable high street with its own dedicated drop-off and guest parking, it combines convenience with exclusivity. At its centre is Karachi’s first alfresco dining promenade, offering open-air cafés, fine dining restaurants and high-end eateries that encourage community interaction. By blending retail with dining, Sky Village is set to redefine urban leisure in Karachi, creating a sophisticated destination not only for residents but for the city as a whole.

About Riviera Group

Riviera Group is a premium real estate developer operating in both Pakistan and Dubai, recognised for creating residential and commercial projects that blend modern design with quality construction. In Pakistan, Riviera has successfully delivered multiple developments, including West Wind Estates, Hawaiian Homes, Technocity and The Residence. In Dubai, the Group has expanded its portfolio with select projects that reflect the same standards of excellence. With Sky Garden, Riviera Group continues its vision of creating integrated communities that transform urban living by uniting residential, corporate and lifestyle spaces within one destination.

