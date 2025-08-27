ELFA and Atom Power partner with NED to promote green technology

This partnership will raise awareness of new technologies by offering special financing for ELFA and Atom Power products to NED University faculty and students.

In a landmark collaboration to promote sustainable mobility and energy independence, ELFA and Atom Power (both Wavetec subsidiaries) have joined hands with NED University of Engineering and Technology, one of Pakistan’s leading engineering institutions. This partnership aims to increase awareness and accessibility of new technologies by offering special financing plans for ELFA and Atom Power products to NED University faculty and students, while also fostering research, innovation and the development of next generation smart electric vehicles and lithium ion storage systems.

ELFA, a flagship product of EV Technologies, has quickly become one of the leading electric bike brands in Pakistan. Built for the people of Pakistan by the people of Pakistan, ELFA bikes are locally designed and manufactured to provide affordable and reliable mobility. With fast charging lithium ion batteries from Atom Power, these bikes allow long travel hours, can handle rough terrain and heavy loads, and are designed for easy access to spare parts and quick repairs. With successful collaborations already in place, ELFA continues to deliver affordable high performance electric vehicles that meet the needs of everyday users.

Huma Khattak said, “Affordability should not be a barrier to innovation or sustainability. This partnership is our way of supporting future engineers and thinkers while accelerating the EV movement across campuses.”

Atom Power is driving Pakistan’s clean energy transformation through the local assembly of advanced lithium ion (LFP) batteries proudly made in Pakistan. By using locally sourced materials and engineering, they provide reliable high performance smart energy storage solutions for homes, businesses and SMEs. To support these battery systems, Atom Power also offers high quality hybrid inverters for complete customised energy solutions tailored to local needs. With a vision to serve both domestic and international markets, Atom Power is rapidly becoming a key player in the global energy storage sector, driving innovation and sustainability from Pakistan.

Waqas Ahmed said, “By working directly with the academic community, we are not just building better storage solutions, we are powering a cleaner smarter and affordable future. This partnership bridges the gap between breakthrough science and scalable solutions.”

As subsidiaries of Wavetec, a pioneer in the tech industry with more than 30 years of experience, ELFA and Atom Power are combining innovation with proven capability to fuel growth and sustainability worldwide. This collaboration also reflects the long standing relationship between NED University and the Wavetec Group.

NED University has endorsed ELFA and Atom Power’s products while opening new opportunities for applied research, talent development and technological advancement among its students. This initiative prioritises NED University’s own students and faculty by allowing them to access ELFA and Atom Power products on interest free instalment plans, underlining the need for a transition to clean energy.

Prof Dr Saad Ahmed Qazi, the dean of electrical and computer engineering at NED University, said, “Our partnership with ELFA and Atom Power is a major step forward in making green technology accessible to our community. It aligns with our commitment to sustainability and prepares our students to be both users and developers of clean tech.”

The partnership will also support NED University’s campus sustainability goals and national efforts to accelerate the transition to green energy. ELFA and Atom Power aim to make new technology accessible to all by providing cost effective and practical solutions to everyday challenges such as rising fuel costs and load shedding.

About ELFA Electric

ELFA Electric motorcycles are developed by EV Technologies Private Limited, a company dedicated to solving Pakistan’s transportation and energy challenges through innovative electric mobility solutions. The company is known for its reliable sales and post-sales support for all customers and partners.

