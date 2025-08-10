IMAGES OF A NATION FROM THE EYES OF DAWN

For the upcoming 79th Independence Day, Eos decided to showcase some of the best — in our opinion — images captured by the photographers of White Star, Dawn’s sister company.
These depict various elements of life in Pakistan and are, by no means, meant to portray a comprehensive picture of life in this country or even all the events of the year. But they depict an artistic aesthetic that sometimes does not make it to the main news pages because of space constraints. We hope you will enjoy viewing them as much as we have…