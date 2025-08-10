IMAGES OF A NATION FROM THE EYES OF DAWN

To mark the upcoming 79th Independence Day, Eos presents some of the best photographs taken by White Star that depict life in Pakistan.

For the upcoming 79th Independence Day, Eos decided to showcase some of the best — in our opinion — images captured by the photographers of White Star, Dawn’s sister company.

These depict various elements of life in Pakistan and are, by no means, meant to portray a comprehensive picture of life in this country or even all the events of the year. But they depict an artistic aesthetic that sometimes does not make it to the main news pages because of space constraints. We hope you will enjoy viewing them as much as we have…

Wrestlers spar at an akhaarra in Lahore | Murtaza Ali/White Star

An army parade in Islamabad | Shakil Adil/White star

The shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai in Bhit Shah during the saint’s urs | Fahim Siddiqi/White Star

A worker cleans garbage containers in Peshawar | Abdul Majeed Goraya/White Star

An earthen flowerpot-maker in Peshawar | Abdul Majeed Goraya/White Star

Visitors enjoying the Channan Pir Mela in Bahawalpur | Arif Ali/White Star

A boatman takes a nap in his vessel at the Khanpur Dam | Tanveer Shahzad/White Star

A mass wedding at Karachi’s Taheri Masjid | Fahim Siddiqi/White Star

A man tries on a cap at a shop in Peshawar | Shahbaz Butt/White Star

A woman lights a candle at Data Darbar in Lahore | Arif Ali/White Star

Statues of Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi at the Pakistan Monument Museum in Islamabad | Tanveer Shahzad/White Star

A procession at the Channan Pir Mela in Bahawalpur | Arif Ali/White Star

Karachi’s St Patrick’s Cathedral | Tahir Jamal/White Star

Revellers enjoy a ride at the Lucky Irani Circus in Karachi | Mohammad Ali/White Star

A farmer works at a plum orchard in Peshawar | Shahbaz Butt/White Star

Published in Dawn, EOS, August 10th, 2025