‘Voice of peace’: World leaders react to death of Pope Francis, pay him tribute

Egypt’s president hails him as “champion of the Palestinian cause" while European leaders recall his compassion for the oppressed.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday.

He was 88 years old and had recently suffered a serious bout of double pneumonia.

However, his death came as a shock after he had been driven around St. Peter’s Square in an open-air popemobile to greet cheering crowds on Easter Sunday.

Pope Francis changed the face of the modern papacy more than any predecessor by shunning much of its pomp and privilege, but his attempts to make the Catholic Church more inclusive and less judgmental made him an enemy to conservatives nostalgic for a traditional past.

Condolences from leaders around the world streamed in following the news, with people highlighting Pope Francis’s various contributions, services and stances.

Listed below are some of those reactions.

South Asia

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow and paid tribute to the late Pope’s commitment to “interfaith harmony, compassion and peaceful coexistence”.

In a statement, he extended his condolences on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan to the Vatican and the entire Catholic community on the sad demise.

The president stressed that Pope Francis would be remembered for his efforts in promoting peace, social justice, interfaith dialogue, and the well-being of the most vulnerable communities worldwide. He hailed the pope as a “powerful voice for peace and justice”.

President Zardari termed the pontiff’s passing as a great loss not only for Christians but for all those who valued peace and dialogue among religions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressing his condolences, said: “Late Pope Francis was a symbol of inter-faith harmony, peace, and humanity.”

He noted that under the pope’s leadership, the Catholic Church spread the message of affection, tolerance and mutual respect worldwide.

“Pope Francis’s recent statement on Easter calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Palestine, and an end to the human rights violations, reflects his peace-loving personality and love for humanity,” the premier highlighted.

India’s PM Narendra Modi said on X he was “deeply pained” by the pope’s passing.

“Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world.

“He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope. I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development,” he added.

“His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace,” Modi said.

US

The White House, expressing its condolences, wrote on X: “Rest in Peace, Pope Francis.”

The message was accompanied by photos of the pontiff meeting US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on separate occasions.

Vance said on X: “I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday (Sunday), though he was obviously very ill.”

Vance, a Catholic convert, and the pontiff had a brief private meeting in the Vatican on Sunday, on the last day of the Republican’s visit to Rome.

“But I’ll always remember him for the homily he gave in the very early days of Covid. It was really quite beautiful,” Vance recalled.

Pope Francis meets with US Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday at the Vatican, on April 20, 2025.

Middle East

“Today, we lost a faithful friend of the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights,” Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said, noting that the pope “recognised the Palestinian state and authorised the Palestinian flag to be raised in the Vatican”.

In his Easter Sunday message yesterday, Pope Francis had called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza — where he said the humanitarian situation was “very serious and shameful” — as well as the release of Israeli hostages.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi described the pope as a “voice of peace, love and compassion”.

Extending his condolences, Sisi said the late Catholic leader was an exceptional global figure who “worked tirelessly to promote tolerance and build bridges of dialogue […] and was a champion of the Palestinian cause, defending legitimate rights and calling for an end to conflict”.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said: “We will never forget his repeated calls to protect Lebanon and preserve its identity and diversity.”

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog remembered Pope Francis as a “man of deep faith and boundless compassion”.

“I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages [in Gaza] will soon be answered,” Herzog said on X.

UK and Europe

King Charles III said he was “deeply saddened” by Pope Francis’s death and that he had been “greatly moved” to visit him earlier this month with his wife Queen Camilla.

“Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many,” said King Charles, who is also the head of the Church of England.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate.”

France’s President Emmanuel Macron noted: “Throughout his pontificate, Pope Francis had always sided with the most vulnerable and the most fragile, and that he did this with a lot of humility.

“In this time of war and brutality, he had a sense for the other, for the most fragile.”

Ireland’s PM Michael Martin hailed Pope Francis’s solidarity with the “poor, the marginalised, and the oppressed”.

“Pope Francis’ long and distinguished papacy was marked by his unwavering commitment to the principles of compassion, peace and human dignity” said Martin.

He added that the pontiff would be remembered for his “expression of pain and shame” about historic child abuses in the Catholic Church during his 2018 visit to Ireland.

“I am sorry to hear of the death of Pope Francis. His commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy. Rest in peace,” said Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez.

Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni mourned the departure of “a great man and a great shepherd”.

“I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his advice, his teachings, which never ceased, not even during times of trial and suffering,” Meloni said in a statement.

Germany’s Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz also highlighted the pontiff’s “tireless commitment to the society’s weakest members”. “He was guided by humility and faith in God’s mercy,” Merz said in a post on X.

Others

Argentina’s President Javier Milei paid tribute to Pope Francis’s “wisdom” despite the pair’s “differences”.

“In spite of differences that today seem minor, to have known him in his goodness and wisdom was a true honour for me,” Milei posted on X.

Kenya’s President William Ruto said the death was “a big loss to the Catholic faithful and the Christian world”.

“He exemplified servant leadership through his humility, his unwavering commitment to inclusivity and justice, and his deep compassion for the poor and the vulnerable,” Ruto wrote on X.

“His strong ethical and moral convictions inspired millions across the world, regardless of faith or background,” he added.

Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed sent his “deepest condolences”.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy of compassion, humility, and service to humanity continue to inspire generations to come,” Abiy wrote in a post on X.

Jose Ramos-Horta, the president of East Timor, where Francis visited in September 2024 as part of the longest foreign trip of his papacy, said the pope “leaves behind a profound legacy of humanity, of justice, of human fraternity”.

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, said: “Oh my God. I am so shocked by this.

“Let us please ring the bells of our churches and call our people to prayer for the eternal repose of the Holy Father Pope Francis who passed on just about ten minutes ago.”

