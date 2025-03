From the Middle East to South Asia, Muslims worldwide celebrated the first day of Ramazan and prepared for the first iftar of the holy month.

People shop for iftar on the first day of Ramazan at a market in Dhaka on March 2. — AFP

Kashmiri children play at the Jamia Mosque in Srinagar during Ramazan on March 2. — Reuters

Muslims walk at Souq Waqif as they prepare for the holy month of Ramazan, in Doha on February 28. — Reuters

Qatari policemen fire a cannon to announce iftar in Doha during Ramazan, on March 1. — Reuters

Muslims attend afternoon prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on March 2, during the first day of Ramazan. — Reuters

Header image: A security guard reads a Quran in a shopping mall in Karachi on the first day of Ramazan on March 2. — Reuters