In pictures: Palestinians pose in front of their destroyed homes in Gaza

Much of Gaza has been laid to waste by Israel's bombardment, with some two-thirds of its buildings damaged or destroyed and most of its 2.3m people made homeless.

Israel’s military onslaught in response to Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack has left much of Gaza in ruins, including schools, hospitals and most civil infrastructure.

Human Rights Watch said the destruction of Gaza “reflects a calculated Israeli policy to make parts of the strip unlivable”.

Last week, US President Donald Trump floated the idea of US administration over Gaza, envisioning rebuilding the devastated territory into the “Riviera of the Middle East” after resettling Palestinians elsewhere, namely Egypt and Jordan.

The remarks have prompted a global backlash, and Arab countries have firmly rejected the proposal, insisting on a two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Here are pictures of few Palestinians posing in front of their destroyed homes in Gaza.

Omar Madhoun, 19, poses in front of his destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. — AFP

Ahmad Sobhi Nassr, 50, poses in front of his destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. — AFP

Displaced Palestinians inspect the damage to their home in Gaza City’s southern al Zeitoun neighbourhood on February 9, 2025. — AFP

Khaled Ayyash, 66, poses in front of his destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. — AFP

Sabah Al-Turk, 64, poses in front of her destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. — AFP

25-year-old twin brothers Omar and Ahmad Jubeiri pose in front of their destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. — AFP

Bassel Jubeiri, 30, poses in front of his destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. — AFP

Mohammed Ghneim, 84, and his wife Aisha, 71, pose in front of their destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. — AFP

Mohammed Kanoua, 80, poses in front of his destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. — AFP

Shahira Sammour, 49, poses in front of her destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. — AFP

Ali Al-Qanoua, 73, poses in front of his destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025.— AFP

Mohammed Awwad, 36, poses in front of his destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. — AFP

A displaced Palestinian inspects the damage to his home in Gaza City’s southern al Zeitoun neighbourhood on February 9, 2025. — AFP

Maram Al-Assali, 12, poses in front of her destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. — AFP

Hussein Abu Elba, 70, poses in front of his destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. — AFP

Jamal Abu Saada, 55, poses in front of his destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. — AFP

AbdulKarim Shehade, 72, poses in front of his destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025.— AFP

Fadwa Ahmad Taleb, 54, poses in front of her destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. — AFP

Mohammed Abdulla, 39, poses in front of his destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. — AFP

AbdulRahman Atwe, 67, poses in front of his destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. — AFP

Mohammed Taluli, 57, poses in front of his destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. — AFP

Header image: Talal Al-Assali, 64, poses in front of his destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. — AFP