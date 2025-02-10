In pictures: Palestinians pose in front of their destroyed homes in Gaza

Israel’s military onslaught in response to Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack has left much of Gaza in ruins, including schools, hospitals and most civil infrastructure.
Human Rights Watch said the destruction of Gaza “reflects a calculated Israeli policy to make parts of the strip unlivable”.
Last week, US President Donald Trump floated the idea of US administration over Gaza, envisioning rebuilding the devastated territory into the “Riviera of the Middle East” after resettling Palestinians elsewhere, namely Egypt and Jordan.
The remarks have prompted a global backlash, and Arab countries have firmly rejected the proposal, insisting on a two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.
Much of Gaza has been laid to waste in the conflict, with some two-thirds of its buildings damaged or destroyed. Most of the strip’s 2.3 million people have been made homeless.
Here are pictures of few Palestinians posing in front of their destroyed homes in Gaza.
Header image: Talal Al-Assali, 64, poses in front of his destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. — AFP
