Apathy towards native trees pushing them towards extinction

As the country boils in the scorching heat, there stands a unique tree looking undiminished in the face of the cruel sun.

Every year during the lethal heat waves we hear the frantic calls of plantation by the environmentalists and concerned citizens. But the plantation drives, even the much-touted Ten Billion Trees Tsunami project have missed one key aspect, which is to save some of our native trees which are on the verge of disappearance even though these trees are the best guards against climate change.

As the country boils in the scorching heat during May and June when the leaves of most of the trees get seared, there stands a unique tree looking undiminished in the face of the cruel sun with its flowers in full bloom. That tree is Tecomella Undulata, called ‘Lahura’ in Punjab and ‘Rohira’ in the desert lands of Thar and Rajasthan. This small tree with a maximum height of twelve to thirteen metres falls in the category of deciduous plants.

Lahura is native to Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, and Oman. The colour of its fascinating flowers is a mixture of yellow-orange, which is perfectly described as ‘kesaryia’ in Rajasthan: the Indian state where this flower enjoys the status of ‘state flower’.

The kesaryia colour has been immortalised in the timeless folk melody of Rajasthan as, ‘Kesaryia balma aavo jee/ Padhaaro maahray des (O Kesariya beloved, please return to our land’ which was sung by various singers, including Allah Jilai Bai, Lata Mangeshkar and Mehdi Hassan. How pathetic is it that a tree so revered in Rajasthan has been met with usual apathy in Pakistan where its population has declined drastically despite its special traits, such as having timber for furniture, ornamental objects and the ability to survive in intense drought. Although it has a considerable number in Thar, in Punjab it is almost on the verge of extinction. According to the officials in the Punjab Forest Department, Lahura’s plants can be seen in the plain fields and forests of Chakwal but in small numbers.

Another native tree whose presence has been hit hard by continuous neglect is the fabulous Chhachra or Dhaak which is called ‘Flame of the Forest’ due to its fiery red flowers which bloom in May before the sprouting of the leaves. According to the Gazetteer of Jhelum district, 1904, Chhachra was listed among the few important trees of Jhelum/Chakwal. But now its few plants can only be seen in the surroundings of the Aara and Basharat area in the Salt Range. Its flowers are considered to have great medicinal value.

Vann, salvadora oleoides, a tree made immortal by the noted Punjabi poet Sharif Kunjahi is another example of sheer neglect. The tree under which Baba Guru Nanak used to rest is known for its thick shadow and fruits called ‘pilu’. Unfortunately, the population of this tree has also declined.

Ber, ziziphus mauritianais, considered among the few most important trees with countless benefits, including its highly nutritious fruit and nectar, is also crying for immediate attention. The number of two other most revered trees ‘Banyan’ and ‘Peepul’ that live up to the centuries is also shrinking.

Talking to Dawn, Divisional Forest Officer Chakwal Sadhir Ahmed said that he was trying his best to increase the number of native trees in the area. “For the first time we are producing seedlings of Chhachra at our nurseries while we are also going to produce saplings of Lahura,” he maintained and stressed the need for immediate measures to save the tree. “Last year we planted more than 150,000 saplings while we are all set to plant more than 100,000 plants this monsoon alone”, he said and also urged the people to plant more native trees.

