Dera Ismail Khan’s NA-44 to see three-way contest among heavyweights

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A tough competition is likely in NA-44, DI Khan-I, among three heavyweights — Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Peoples Party central information secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The constituency comprises Paharpur, Dera Ismail Khan tehsils, cantonment, Shorkot, Chehkan and Katla Syedaan areas. The constituency has 391,882 voters, including 183,401 women.

As many as 358 polling stations, including 126 for men, 115 for women and 117 combined, will be set up for the Feb 8 elections.

However, the people Dawn spoke to in various areas of the constituency expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the political parties and their leaders.

They complained about excessive electricity loadshedding in Dera, affecting business activities and people’s routine. The people also complained of natural gas outages in winter.

The citizens said Dera Ismail Khan was located on the banks of the Indus River, but residents were deprived of clean drinking water. They said Dera’s drainage, sanitation and traffic systems were in a mess.

It is worth mentioning here that in the 2018 election, Ali Amin Gandapur, then contesting on the PTI ticket, had defeated Maulana Fazlur Rehman with a huge margin.

SUPPORT ANNOUNCED: A local traders’ union has announced to support JUI-F candidate on provincial assembly seat of PK-113 in the Feb 8 election.

Markazi Anjuman-i-Tajran made the announcement during a meeting here. The traders vowed to support JUI-F candidate Kafeel Ahmad Nizami, who was the chief guest at the event.

The union’s president Sohail Ahmad Azmi and other traders were also present.

On the occasion, Mr Nizami said Markazi Anjuman-i-Tajran had always played its role in highlighting public issues.

He assured the business community that he would come up to their expectations if he got a chance to represent the people of this constituency after the Feb 8 election. He said he was aware of the issues of the area, including electricity and gas loadshedding and traffic problems.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2024