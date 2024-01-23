DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 23, 2024

Dera Ismail Khan’s NA-44 to see three-way contest among heavyweights

Our Correspondent Published January 23, 2024 Updated January 23, 2024 11:24am
This photo combo shows PPP’s Faisal Karim Kundi, JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman and PTI-backed Ali Amin Gandapur.
This photo combo shows PPP’s Faisal Karim Kundi, JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman and PTI-backed Ali Amin Gandapur.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A tough competition is likely in NA-44, DI Khan-I, among three heavyweights — Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Peoples Party central information secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The constituency comprises Paharpur, Dera Ismail Khan tehsils, cantonment, Shorkot, Chehkan and Katla Syedaan areas. The constituency has 391,882 voters, including 183,401 women.

As many as 358 polling stations, including 126 for men, 115 for women and 117 combined, will be set up for the Feb 8 elections.

However, the people Dawn spoke to in various areas of the constituency expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the political parties and their leaders.

They complained about excessive electricity loadshedding in Dera, affecting business activities and people’s routine. The people also complained of natural gas outages in winter.

The citizens said Dera Ismail Khan was located on the banks of the Indus River, but residents were deprived of clean drinking water. They said Dera’s drainage, sanitation and traffic systems were in a mess.

It is worth mentioning here that in the 2018 election, Ali Amin Gandapur, then contesting on the PTI ticket, had defeated Maulana Fazlur Rehman with a huge margin.

SUPPORT ANNOUNCED: A local traders’ union has announced to support JUI-F candidate on provincial assembly seat of PK-113 in the Feb 8 election.

Markazi Anjuman-i-Tajran made the announcement during a meeting here. The traders vowed to support JUI-F candidate Kafeel Ahmad Nizami, who was the chief guest at the event.

The union’s president Sohail Ahmad Azmi and other traders were also present.

On the occasion, Mr Nizami said Markazi Anjuman-i-Tajran had always played its role in highlighting public issues.

He assured the business community that he would come up to their expectations if he got a chance to represent the people of this constituency after the Feb 8 election. He said he was aware of the issues of the area, including electricity and gas loadshedding and traffic problems.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2024

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Our ‘free’ media
Updated 23 Jan, 2024

Our ‘free’ media

Powerful operators acting behind the scenes have used progressively coercive means to whip the media into lining up with their narratives.
FBR reforms
23 Jan, 2024

FBR reforms

THE caretaker government is reported to have ramped up the implementation of its plans to restructure the Federal...
Once again, no Olympics
23 Jan, 2024

Once again, no Olympics

THE words of captain Ammad Butt after Pakistan’s loss to New Zealand on Sunday spoke volumes about the state of ...
Subdued polls
Updated 22 Jan, 2024

Subdued polls

Citizenry is withdrawing from the process and appears comparably less enthusiastic than in previous years.
The coming disaster
22 Jan, 2024

The coming disaster

THE snowless winter in Indian-held Kashmir and neighbouring Ladakh is said to be unprecedented. It is the result of...
Vital step
22 Jan, 2024

Vital step

THE establishment of Islamabad’s first rape crisis cell at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences is a vital...