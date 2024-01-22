Quiz: 10 questions to test your knowledge on Pakistan’s election history Think you know Pakistan's electoral history? Think again. Dawn.com Published January 22, 2024 Updated January 23, 2024 09:10am Take Dawn.com‘s election quiz and find out if you know enough about Pakistan’s democratic evolution, electoral milestones and everything else that came in between. WHATSAPP 0 Comments Email Print Will the election be held on Feb 8? ECP issues schedule for Feb 8 general elections President, ECP agree on holding elections on February 8 Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon. Comments 500 characters COMMENT MOD POLICY DAWN.COM Copyright © 2024 NewsKit Publishing Platform
