DAWN.COM Logo

Quiz: 10 questions to test your knowledge on Pakistan’s election history

Think you know Pakistan's electoral history? Think again.
Dawn.com Published January 22, 2024 Updated January 23, 2024 09:10am

Take Dawn.com‘s election quiz and find out if you know enough about Pakistan’s democratic evolution, electoral milestones and everything else that came in between.

Made with Flourish

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
DAWN.COM Logo

Copyright © 2024

NewsKit Publishing Platform