‘Not one more child!’: Ceasefire calls echo across the globe as Israel continues bombardment of Gaza

Hundreds of thousands of protesters have poured onto the streets across the world in support of Palestinians, condemning Israel’s ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

More than 11,000 Palestinians have lost their lives since Israel started its ruthless bombardment campaign on the besieged enclave over a month ago in response to Hamas’ surprise attack.

Israel has put Gaza — home to 2.3 million people — under siege amid ongoing ground battles with Hamas. In the last few days, more than 20,000 Palestinians have been forced to relocate to the south of the strip as Israeli forces have laid siege on major hospitals in the enclave.

Israeli attacks on Gaza have prompted protests in various countries including England, Indonesia, Spain and others.

Indonesia

People take part in a mass rally in support of Palestinians in Surabaya on November 12, 2023.—AFP

England

People demonstrate on Vauxhall Bridge during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in London, Britain, November 11, 2023.—Reuters

People march in a protest, in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in London, Britain, November 11, 2023.—Reuters

Spain

A demonstrator installs a banner reading “Palestine Station,” over the Franca train station entrance, as others occupy the station hall, during a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza.—Reuters

Demonstrators shout slogans and hold signs calling for a ceasefire, during a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza—Reuters

Australia

Members of the Australian Palestinian community hold flags and placards as they participate in a rally in Sydney on November 12, 2023. — AFP

A member of the Australian Palestinian community holds a baby doll next to a placard during a rally in Sydney on November 12, 2023. — AFP

Ireland

Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Dublin, Ireland, November 11, 2023.—Reuters

Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza in Dublin, Ireland, November 11, 2023.—Reuters

Demonstrators carry props during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza in Dublin, Ireland, November 11, 2023.—Reuters

Egypt

Protesters hold up a giant Palestinian flag and banners calling for a ceasefire in Gaza during a demonstration in support of the Palestinian people in the Cypriot capital Nicosia on November 11, 2023.— AFP

Argentina

Members of Argentine human rights and Islamic organizations march in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza demanding an immediate ceasefire, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 11, 2023.—Reuters

A woman holds an Argentine flag that reads ‘Free Palestine’ as members of Argentine human rights and Islamic organizations march in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza demanding an immediate ceasefire, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 11, 2023.—Reuters

Belgium

People take part in a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza in Brussels, Belgium, November 11, 2023.—Reuters

Header image: Demonstrators carry placards reading “Not one more child! Enough of genocide!” during a demonstration in support of the Palestinian people, in Barcelona on November 11, 2023. — AFP