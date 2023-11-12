‘Not one more child!’: Ceasefire calls echo across the globe as Israel continues bombardment of Gaza

Hundreds of thousands of protesters have poured onto the streets across the world in support of Palestinians, condemning Israel’s ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip and calling for an immediate ceasefire.
More than 11,000 Palestinians have lost their lives since Israel started its ruthless bombardment campaign on the besieged enclave over a month ago in response to Hamas’ surprise attack.
Israel has put Gaza — home to 2.3 million people — under siege amid ongoing ground battles with Hamas. In the last few days, more than 20,000 Palestinians have been forced to relocate to the south of the strip as Israeli forces have laid siege on major hospitals in the enclave.
Israeli attacks on Gaza have prompted protests in various countries including England, Indonesia, Spain and others.
Indonesia
England
Spain
Australia
Ireland
Egypt
Argentina
Belgium
Header image: Demonstrators carry placards reading “Not one more child! Enough of genocide!” during a demonstration in support of the Palestinian people, in Barcelona on November 11, 2023. — AFP
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.