In pictures: Once-in-a-decade ‘super blue Moon’ lights up the sky

The previous super blue Moon occurred in December 2009, with the next set to come in quick succession: January and March of 2037.

A rare “super blue Moon”, that won’t be seen again for more than a decade, put on a once-in-a-decade cosmic show in different regions across the world on Wednesday night.

Scientists described it as a “super blue Moon”. Supermoons occur when the Moon passes through its perigee or the point that takes it closest to Earth during its elliptical orbit. This makes it look about 14 per cent bigger compared to when it is at its furthest point, and a touch brighter.

Despite the description, it wasn’t actually blue: the term “blue Moon” simply refers to when we see a full moon twice in a month. This happens because lunar cycles are a bit shorter at 29.5 days than calendar months, which last 30 or 31 days, so it’s possible for one to happen at the start of a month and the other right at the end.

A super moon, known as the Blue Moon, rises above Mataram in Lombok island, West Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, August 31, 2023. — Reuters

A Super blue moon rises behind Marina Bay Sands observation deck in Singapore on August 31, 2023. — AFP

The “Blue Supermoon” rises over the skyline of Nicosia on August 31, 2023. — AFP

A full moon known as the “Blue Moon” rises behind the Temple of Poseidon, in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, August 30, 2023. — Reuters

A super moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen at a horizon at dawn in Ronda, Spain August 31, 2023. — Reuters

A super blue moon rises behind a ferris wheel located at Stokes Hill Wharf in the Northern Territory capital city of Darwin on August 31, 2023. — AFP

The “Super Bluemoon” rises above Shiite Muslim pilgrims marching through Iraq’s southern province of Diwaniyah on August 31, 2023 on their way to the central Iraqi shrine city of Karbala to take part in the Arbaeen religious festival. — AFP

Header image: A super blue moon rises behind a ferris wheel located at Stokes Hill Wharf in the Northern Territory capital city of Darwin on August 31, 2023. — AFP