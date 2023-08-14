Portraits of patriotism: Pakistanis celebrate 76 years of independence

Citizens dressed in hues of green and white participate in marches across different cities.

Amidst a backdrop of jubilant celebrations, spirited slogans and heartfelt prayers, the nation celebrated 76 years of Pakistan’s independence on Monday.

Streets and national monuments across the country were crowded with citizens dressed in vibrant hues of green and white.

The break of dawn was heralded by a resonant 31-gun salute in Islamabad, accompanied by a 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals. Later, prayers were offered for the peace and prosperity of the country.

A number of ceremonies were also held in several cities to commemorate Independence Day.

A man wearing a mask stands next to Pakistan’s national flag while celebrating the country’s Independence Day in Islamabad on August 14, 2023. — AFP

Students wave Pakistan’s national flags at the mausoleum of the country’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah, during Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14, 2023. — AFP

Cadets of the Pakistan Navy salute in front of the national flag during a flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate Independence Day, at the mausoleum of Pakistan’s founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi, Pakistan August 14, 2023. — Reuters

Fireworks explode over Karachi as part of the Independence Day celebrations ahead of the country’s 76th Independence Day, in Karachi, on August 14, 2023. — AFP

A boy wearing a headband with Pakistan’s national flags poses for a photograph while celebrating the country’s Independence Day in Karachi on August 14, 2023. — AFP

A man waves Pakistan’s national flag as he rides a bike in Islamabad on August, 14, 2023, celebrating the country’s Independence Day. — AFP

Government officials march to offer wreaths at the mausoleum of Pakistan founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah during Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14, 2023. — AFP

A girl wears a dress and bangles with the colours of the Pakistani flag, while holding roses during Independence Day celebrations at the mausoleum of Pakistan’s founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi, Pakistan August 14, 2023. — Reuters

Students wave Pakistan’s national flags at the mausoleum of the country’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah, during Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14, 2023. — AFP

Children wearing Pakistan’s national flags jump from a vehicle celebrating the country’s Independence Day in Islamabad on August, 14, 2023. — AFP

Attendees wave Pakistan’s national flags during a ceremony to celebrate Independence Day, at the mausoleum of Pakistan’s founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi, Pakistan August 14, 2023. — Reuters

Header image: A man paints the face of a boy to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day in Karachi on August 14, 2023. — AFP