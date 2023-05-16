In pictures: Glimpses of PDM’s day-long protest outside Supreme Court in Islamabad

Islamabad’s Constitution Avenue turned a vivid mustard on Monday, contrasting against the white facade of the Supreme Court’s building. Similarly, contrasting against the blue of the sky were vibrant placards and banners, as well as black and white flags.
The capital was seeing yet another protest, this time staged by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — a multi-party alliance part of the ruling coalition led by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman — which also explains the colours today on the capital’s all-important street; mustard is the colour of uniforms donned by members of the JUI-F’s sub-organisation Ansarul Islam and the party’s flag features black and white stripes.
Today, the JUI-F chief, as well as other PDM leaders, notably PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, delivered fiery addresses castigating PTI and SC judges, particularly Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.
PDM supporters barged into the Red Zone earlier today and managed to lodge their protest outside the top court. After the day-long demonstration, Fazl called off the sit-in, saying that he would return to Islamabad “if the need arises”.
Here are a few glimpses of activities at the Constitution Avenue outside the SC today.
Header image: Supporters of parties from Pakistan’s ruling alliance hold placards and flags as they gather near the Supreme Court in Islamabad on May 15. —AFP
