In pictures: Saudi Arabia scores huge upset over Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2022

Saudi Arabia’s team left the Argentinian side stunned in a thrilling 2-1 win after eight crazy, frenzied second-half minutes of their opening match of the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.
The winning goal that gave them the lead was worthy of winning any game while Argentina looked devastated. This was something the team, led by mesmeric Lionel Messi, had in all probability never thought of.
Here is a look at the nail-biting match.
Header image: Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al-Shehri scores their first goal at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, November 22. — Reuters