In pictures: Saudi Arabia scores huge upset over Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2022

The winning goal that got Saudis the lead was worthy of winning any game.

Saudi Arabia’s team left the Argentinian side stunned in a thrilling 2-1 win after eight crazy, frenzied second-half minutes of their opening match of the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.

The winning goal that gave them the lead was worthy of winning any game while Argentina looked devastated. This was something the team, led by mesmeric Lionel Messi, had in all probability never thought of.

Here is a look at the nail-biting match.

Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al-Shehri celebrates scoring their first goal at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, November 22. — Reuters

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, November 22. — Reuters

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring their second goal at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, November 22. — Reuters

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, November 22. — Reuters

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, November 22. — Reuters

Saudi Arabia's midfielder #10 Salem Al-Dawsari (R) fights for the ball with Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha, Qatar on November 22. — AFP

Saudi Arabia's Nawaf Al Abid shakes hands with Argentina's Lionel Messi after the match at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, November 22. — Reuters

Saudi Arabia fans celebrate after the match at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, November 22. — Reuters

Argentina fans react after Argentina scored a goal against Saudi Arabia as they enjoy a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on a big screen in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 22. — Reuters

Argentina fans react as they enjoy the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on a big screen in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 22. — Reuters

Saudi Arabia fans celebrate in Souq Waqif after the match between Saudia Arabia and Argentina in Doha, Qatar, November 22. — Reuters

Argentina fans react as they enjoy a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on a big screen in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 22. — Reuters

Header image: Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al-Shehri scores their first goal at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, November 22. — Reuters