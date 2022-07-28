Swat’s majestic twin waterfall in pictures

One cannot claim to have explored Swat valley without visiting the Kamarkhwa twin waterfall in Mankiyal valley.

The Swat valley, known for its enchanting glacial lakes and stunning pastures, houses more than 1,000 roaring waterfalls — some of which are accessible by road while others require short hikes or even a day-long trek.

Famous attractions like Jarogo, Shingrai, Donchar, Matitlan, Tambagat, and Char khwa waterfalls are thronged by tourists in the summer season but most of the remaining ones are hidden from the eyes of common tourists and only nature enthusiasts and trekkers can reach them to witness their breathtaking beauty.

Some waterfalls are tall and some are wild while others are powerful enough to push you back if you try to get near.

However, the twin waterfall near Kamarkhwa in Mankiyal valley of tehsil Bahrain is the most captivating and unique due to its location, scenic landscape and powerful sounds of gushing water.

Visitors hike to Kamarkhwa twin waterfall in Mankiyal. — All pictures by Fazal Khaliq

An enchanting green field on the way to Kamarkhwa twin waterfall in Mankiyal.

“The twin waterfall is formed by a collection of big and small cascading waterfalls descending from the top of a high mountain that is a part of the mighty Mankiyal chain in Swat. The best thing about this waterfall is its magical view: the water plunges with great force, making a huge noise and leaving people in awe,” said Baber Ali, a trekker from Mingora who visited the site with a group of friends.

The gushing water then forms a long cascading waterfall before it enters the river flowing into the valley, he added.

A view of the dazzling Kamarkhwa twin waterfall in Mankiyal.

A beautiful view of the Kamarkhwa twin waterfall in Mankiyal.

The valley where the twin waterfall is located is also famous for its enchanting and paradisical Chukail Meadows. Tourists experience dozens of picturesque sites, including fast-flowing streams, thick forests of cedar trees, snowcapped high peaks, colourful wildflowers and lush green meadows. They can also drink cool water directly from the various springs on the way.

Visitors drink water from a cool spring on the way to Kamarkhwa twin waterfall in Mankiyal.

A stunning Kamarkhwa hamlet on the way to Kamarkhwa twin waterfall in Mankiyal.

“The hike did not make us tired as the way to the waterfall from Kamarkhwa hamlet offers multiple attractions, including crystal-clear water trickles, small waterfalls, forest, meadows, and glaciers along the way. It is a perfect paradise for nature lovers,” said Amjad Ali, another trekker who visited the twin waterfall.

The entire valley is unique as it is home to several big mountains and is known as the waterfall valley.

A dazzling view of Kamarkhwa valley on the way to Kamarkhwa twin waterfall in Mankiyal.

A dazzling view of the surrounding mountains near Kamarkhwa twin waterfall in Mankiyal.

“I have not seen such an amazingly different valley featuring dozens of mighty waterfalls. The valley is good for people who love adventure and can spend a few days exploring all the waterfalls,” said Faisal Saeed, a medical student and trekker who visited the twin waterfall with his group.

A 4x4 pickup crosses another on the way to Kamarkhwa twin waterfall in Mankiyal.

An emerald-coloured stream flows amid trees on the way to Kamarkhwa twin waterfall in Mankiyal.

The Kamarkhwa twin waterfall can be reached directly through a four-hour hike from the Mankiyal bazaar. Visitors can also use a 4x4 jeep to reach Kamarkhwa village and then hike for an hour to reach the water marvel.

Header photo: A view of the dazzling Kamarkhwa twin waterfall in Mankiyal.