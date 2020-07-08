Edhi: A life less ordinary

Edhi sahib was always restless, as if he were about to go someplace. He didn’t like the idea of sitting and chatting.
Hasan Zaidi Published

This article was originally published on July 8, 2016.

Abdul Sattar Edhi collects donations at a roadside in Peshawar. — AP Photo
Abdul Sattar Edhi collects donations at a roadside in Peshawar. — AP Photo

Here is a tribute one always expected to write. Dreaded, but expected. Because one knew nobody, not even Edhi sahib, the one true permanent fixture of life in Karachi, can live forever. And yet, where does one begin?

How does one write about true greatness? When it seems everyone already has remarkable stories to share about Abdul Sattar Edhi. In my lifetime, I have not come across anyone who touched so many lives in so many different ways. What can then one say that does not sound trite and predictable?

In the face of a persona that is as much of a Colossus — straddling ethnic, class and religious divides — one is forced to fall back on personal recollections of a personality that was the opposite: humble, supremely matter-of-fact, ordinary, very, very human.

Also read: Edhi’s eyes become source of vision for two blind persons

I became aware of the man at quite a young age. My mother first interviewed Edhi sahib and his steadfast partner Bilquis Edhi for a magazine she was bringing out in the early 1980s.

Abdul Sattar Edhi holds infants at Edhi Childcare Center in Karachi. —AP Photo
Abdul Sattar Edhi holds infants at Edhi Childcare Center in Karachi. —AP Photo

She still recalls his childlike enthusiasm when he found out my mother was interested in palmistry. She wanted to see what kind of lines someone like him, who’d devoted his entire life to caring for others, had. I remember her bringing home his hand-prints, made with the ink of ordinary office stamp pads. She still has them somewhere.

The next time I heard about them (because Bilquis was inseparable from Abdus Sattar) was when my mother went to them to facilitate an adoption for close friends.

My mother told me about two Edhi drivers who had been fired by Edhi sahib in front of her that day, for eating with the poor they were delivering food to in a settlement.

“You are paid a salary,” he had told them, “you should eat from that money, this food is not meant for you.”


In my mind at the time, they were other-worldly. How could someone be as invested in the happiness and well-being of people they barely knew?

Karachi's real source

When I entered the field of journalism, Edhi was the go-to source for information about any disaster. Karachi was in turmoil, an army operation was on, people were dying left and right. Sometimes a building had collapsed.

It was the easiest thing in the world to contact the Edhi Centre because they were always accessible, always willing to corroborate or correct official figures.

Most journalists had the Edhi Centre on speed-dial. Everyone trusted Edhi’s figures because it was Edhi and his workers who were removing the debris, Edhi ambulances that were ferrying the injured or picking up the dead, and often burying them.

Also read: Edhi — The exception to Pakistan's faults

My first substantive interaction with Edhi sahib was over three days in 1997 when I convinced him to allow me to shoot sequences of him for a video I was working on. He was initially reluctant – and most certainly nothing like the photo-hounds that some engaged in social work are.

I wanted to film him, he wanted me to film his workers and his centres. Eventually we reached a compromise, I’d shoot both.

It was a hectic shoot because Edhi had no interest in adhering to our schedules. He’d go about his daily routine and if we wanted we could tag along. The maximum allowance I had was to capture him on a walkabout through the streets of Meethadar where his office was located.

On the streets here, people spontaneously raised their hands to their foreheads to say salaam to him or came to hug him. It barely registered for him.

In between our shooting, during down-times while the filming crew recuperated or had lunch, I’d sit and talk to him. What I discovered during those frank and very candid discussions was a completely matter-of-fact man.

He had seen so much misery, so much ugliness and so much apathy in his work and around him that nothing fazed him.

Not for him the romanticisation of poverty of Mother Teresa, not for him the resignation of the religiously minded, of trusting things to God’s will. He had practical answers for everything and he was very clear in his thoughts — a clarity born out of decades of working with the most disenfranchised, the most neglected in society.

In fact, if anything made him bitter it was how some mullahs had perverted the spirit of religion with literal interpretations. He would rail many times about how the clergy only created problems for other people, never helped those in need. Sometimes, he’d suddenly remember how his statements could affect his work and drop his voice to tell me not to repeat what he’d said publicly. For the most part, I haven’t ever.

I found it ironic that for someone commonly referred to as a ‘maulana’ (religious scholar), he had no time for the rituals of religion. At times he was an agnostic, at times a fiery socialist, and yet, he embodied in himself all the best parts of his Muslim faith as well.

Bilquis Edhi — A bond of devotion

Through Bilquis I learned a different side of him. For her he was the obstinate, sometimes uncaring husband who was more obsessed with his office than home.

She was interested in watching films but he never went with her. She could be bitter too, recalling once how when their own grandson had tragically died in a fire accident, he’d left to go pick up bodies from somewhere else.

Abdul Sattar Edhi speaks with his wife Bilquis Edhi in his office in Karachi. —AFP
Abdul Sattar Edhi speaks with his wife Bilquis Edhi in his office in Karachi. —AFP

And yet, she’d never once wavered from the work they had undertaken together, or from her loyalty to him. Together they presented as human a couple as you could imagine to find.

Over the years, I had plenty of other occasions to see both Edhi sahib and Bilquis Edhi, some for reasons that shall remain unrecounted here; each time it was like visiting grandparents.

Edhi sahib was always restless, as if he were just about to go someplace where he was needed to do something — he didn’t like the idea of sitting and chatting.

There was always something more important to do. Understandable, given the huge empire of services he’d constructed.

And yet, a story my brother told me encapsulated perfectly why people universally loved and trusted him.

While covering an earthquake in Balochistan for the BBC, my brother came across Edhi sahib who was providing tents and health services to the displaced people there, fundraising and arranging logistics for ambulances and other supplies.

“When I was leaving, I gave him whatever money I had on me, around 2000 rupees, and told him I’d seen sports stores in the area, and inquired if he could buy footballs for the displaced children in the camps to play with.”

Many weeks later, my brother ran into Edhi sahib again, this time covering a conference in Islamabad. Not only did Edhi remember him, he called out to him by name.

Oye Ali, idhar aao!” he yelled.

“When I went over to him,” recalls my brother, “he said to me ‘I mentioned to Bilquis about the money you gave me and she said the stuff would be cheaper in Karachi and that we should buy it from there and send it back here, and that’s what we did. Just thought you should know.’”

This was a man handling millions in donations and interacting with thousands of people on a daily basis, it is no wonder then that he has left us all gobsmacked. That’s what true greatness can do.

May he rest in peace, may his amazing work continue through the institutions he built, and may we come to a point where the Pakistani state does not require more Edhis to do the work for it.

Abdul Sattar Edhi's namaz-e-janaza was attended by thousands of mourners. —AFP
Abdul Sattar Edhi's namaz-e-janaza was attended by thousands of mourners. —AFP

Hasan Zaidi is Dawn’s Editor Magazines.

X: @hyzaidi.

Hasan Zaidi
Mahmood
Jul 10, 2016 02:05pm
The irony is that we only appreciate such selfless humanitarians when they have left us. And yet, we live under the rule of corrupt selfish clique who flaunt their power, and loot public wealth, living a fabulous life, under our very noses of the poor people, and we shrug our shoulders and accept the fate - because we chose them and are helpless to remove them?
Recommend 0
Zaidi, Iqbal Hadi
Jul 10, 2016 03:36pm
DEAD but ALIVE is the right suitable expression to pay due respect to Br Edhi who though was a man like you and me but much higher than we to be honest and if not annoying. How did he start and where he ended up simply cannot be scaled and I am not hesitant and or reluctant to pronounce that whatever he has done none could do alike right from east to west and south to north proves he was unparalleled? Unluckily being continually overseas since 1976, I did not know much about him but now when I read and saw which is flashed, at one stage, (seeing him as a beggar) tears rolled down my eyes and I had to wipe them off to continue the reading. He donated his both eyes which yesterday have been implanted at SIUT and the two unfortunate who were blind can now see like you and me very well documents that even though he is dead and buried but still serving the humanity like before. I conclude by repeating that Br Edhi is DEAD but ALIVE. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi / Kuwait / zaidi4merdiplomat@hotmail.com
Recommend 0
Nasrullah khan
Jul 10, 2016 04:25pm
@Mahmood Greatly enlightened on reading the column above by Mr.Zaidi.We heard about his services away from Pakistan.But facts laid bare by the columnist about the man,his life style & his relentless services provided to the needy in natural disaster or otherwise in day to day life in Karachi through his Centre are exemplary & a great source of inspiration for all dedicated like him.He will live through them & his Edhi centre.Not the time to rebuke others failing to assess him rightly or fully during his life time.Nothing new in subcontinental history.Surely he will live through his work & the dedicated Centre
Recommend 0
Fact Finder
Jul 10, 2016 05:03pm
Since August 14th 1947 to this date, No Politician, No Leader, No Celebrity, No Entrepreneur, No Teacher, No General, No one, NONE! come equal to the torn, broken, dusty slippers of MR. Edhi, he wore in his entire life. Salam to this great man.
Recommend 0
Albert
Jul 10, 2016 05:13pm
Indeed, an ordinary write up for an extra ordinary icon of humanity!
Recommend 0
Khaled Sulaiman
Jul 10, 2016 05:33pm
I cannot understand why we attach this sahib title to his name,it reeks of formality and status more befitting to our elite and to the class conscious .Throughout his life he had tried to help the common and the downtrodden and lived a humble life amongst them, it would be best if we would simply call him Edhi or affectionately as Edhi bhai
Recommend 0
Asad Shaikh
Jul 10, 2016 05:54pm
He wanted no fame Nor any gain Didn't ask for an award Got the highest reward Lived like an angel Was very special Helped the needy Wasn't greedy Orphans' father Everyone's brother Fed the hungry Was never angry A beacon of light In a dark night Pakistan's pride Where he lived and died He'll always shine Like the brightest star Eidhi, Abdul Sattar ~By Asadullah Shaikh~ July 9th, 2016 Virginia, USA
Recommend 0
M.Malik
Jul 10, 2016 05:56pm
@Khaled Sulaiman Sahib is not a title by any means, but this is how you address respectable people.
Recommend 0
Sal
Jul 10, 2016 07:13pm
A life less ordinary, yet extraordinary!
Recommend 0
Prakash
Jul 10, 2016 07:12pm
I thing I observed, that when a terrorist gets killed people say hundreds will be born, on the other hand when a person like Mr Edhi dies no one say thousands of such Edhis will be born. In every society good things remain confined to one or two individuals where as evil spreads like a wild fire.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 10, 2016 07:46pm
He once laughingly told Nariman Ansari and I a story about how he was held up by a notorious gang of bandits in Interior Sindh while on a rescue mission. As they were robbing him the ringleader recognised Edhi. He immediately fell at his feet and began to cry. He said "I've done unspeakable things in my life and I am prepared to answer for my deeds, but if I harm one hair on your head I will never be able to face my maker". The bandits returned the money and also insisted on donating 'zakat' from their loot. Of course he refused, and urged them to give it to the poor. Edhi sb found this story very amusing, but nothing describes better how his countrymen, even the worst of them, saw him... The world may not know him, but for us all, in this bitterly divided society, he was a saint.
Recommend 0
arvind
Jul 10, 2016 09:52pm
Respects to this man from an Indian. He rose beyond religions,sects, countries and devoted himself without an iota of self promotion. Truly a god's own man. In a Pakistani society ring fenced by hatred and sectarianism, he stands out. Not may are seen like him. RIP Edhi Saab..
Recommend 0
Ritesh
Jul 10, 2016 10:03pm
I find similarities between Edhi & Dr. Baba Amte - no attention/importance to religion, practical work, humble nature, not waiting for government help, to keep doing noble work without seeking appreciation, fame
Recommend 0
gknatarajan
Jul 10, 2016 10:35pm
great soul! rightly called as mother teresa of pakisthan, for his compasion for fellow human beings . in these days of violence! beleived in gandhian philosaphy of ahimsa!
Recommend 0
zak
Jul 10, 2016 10:58pm
@Zak I must add, this was as narrated by Zaid Zafar on his face book.
Recommend 0
Syed Hussain Akbarii
Jul 10, 2016 11:39pm
@Fact Finder You have really found the fact. Our leaders should make exact models of Edhi Sahib's worn out slippers / shoes and keep in front od themselves on their tables and try to learn how humanity is served. If their consctious is alive then they should feel themselves being spanked with footwear of Edhi Sahib.
Recommend 0
50 Shades of Khaki
Jul 11, 2016 12:11am
@Mahmood I disagree. Edhi had plenty of respect even when he was alive. His entire humanitarian network was being run with private donations. Unfortunately we are cynical to the point that even the good in our society usually goes ignored. Instead of shoving your unexplained hatred for politics into Edhi's humanitarian work why dont you go out, volunteer at Edhi Foundation and actually try to make a difference?
Recommend 0
Basit
Jul 11, 2016 02:50am
Rest in peace Edhi sahib, now Pakistan has literally lost all of it's great human beings..it's over.. God help us
Recommend 0
AHA
Jul 11, 2016 05:34am
Probably the good deeds or Edhi Sahab was negating all bad deeds of our politicians (bad policies that are intended to harm others and corrupt acts) so far. Only god can save Pakistan now on.
Recommend 0
Madan
Jul 11, 2016 06:06am
May God rest Edhi Sahib's soul in peace!
Recommend 0
Abbas Mehr
Jul 11, 2016 07:27am
Looking at the invaluable causes and life long efforts, Edhi Sb has definitely done something an ordinary person cannot do even with a life of hundreds of years. He has left behind a legacy of humanitarian efforts and a great lesson for the mankind. He is the true legend of the century and pride for Pakistan. Our politicians who are trying to score for themselves just for attending Mr. Edhi's funeral should be ashamed of themselves.
Recommend 0
Salman Zaheer
Jul 11, 2016 10:30am
The last snapshot in this article is very sad to see.The first two rows of VVIPs attending Edhi 's funeral who always detested such culture & such people promoting inequality among masses. I wish the author could have written something about that.
Recommend 0
Zafar Mehmood
Jul 11, 2016 01:49pm
Since August 14th 1947 to this date, No Politician, No Leader, No Celebrity, No Entrepreneur, No Teacher, No General, No one, NONE! come equal to the torn, broken, dusty slippers of MR. Edhi, he wore in his entire life. Salam to this great man.
Recommend 0
Grephen Christopher
Jul 11, 2016 03:35pm
I am speechless about Edhi sb.when i heard about Edhi sb i started weeping loudly on my roof in lonely situation.My mindis still in panic.First in my life i wept for national hero because he deserve that. I promise my selfe that i will do better for humanity when i got and when need to help the needy persons.if we indivadul change our thinking about social change we will tribute to our hero.
Recommend 0
Harmony-1©
Jul 11, 2016 04:52pm
@Prakash - There must be some voices in your head saying "when a terrorist gets killed people say hundreds will be born" or you are just making things up!
Recommend 0
haider ali
Jul 11, 2016 04:54pm
really really ABDUL SATTAR EDHI'S verry good person. he was inspiration's of millions people's who look like edhi's foundation.
Recommend 0
Naveed Ali Nawab
Jul 11, 2016 05:03pm
No words
Recommend 0
Naveed Ali Nawab
Jul 11, 2016 05:07pm
No words
Recommend 0
M ILYAS BHATTI
Jul 11, 2016 05:37pm
Only some people are introduced himself by working for human beings. Abdul Sattar Edhi is a social animal likes to live for society.
Recommend 0
M.Malik
Jul 11, 2016 06:29pm
@50 Shades of Khaki So, can we assume you DO work for Edhi foundation? Or you are only here to dish out advise - all words, no action?
Recommend 0
ehtisham khan
Jul 11, 2016 09:42pm
I am Very very said
Recommend 0
asim baloch
Jul 11, 2016 10:10pm
Edhi is my great paronalty
Recommend 0
asim baloch
Jul 11, 2016 10:10pm
I am very very sad because Edhi is my great prsnoalty
Recommend 0
Engineer Javaid Mahboob
Jul 11, 2016 10:31pm
I salute him. He was the actual father of poor. I have no words to define Mr. Edhi, the real human being.
Recommend 0
Peter
Jul 12, 2016 03:10am
What an extraordinary man!
Recommend 0
50 Shades of Khaki
Jul 13, 2016 02:36pm
@M.Malik I don't but I am a regular donor and in the past I have volunteered for them
Recommend 0
Waqas Ishaq
Jul 13, 2016 05:56pm
@Hasan Zaidi just a suggestion, I think someone should try making a documentary on him life and it should be real good one so that the world can know what a jam he was
Recommend 0
Bhushan Parimoo
Jul 08, 2018 01:35pm
nice thanks grateful
Recommend 0
Karim
Jul 08, 2018 01:47pm
A man of high pricipals and a devoted Server of the People as compared to These politicians contesting for election right now with the sole aim of looting the poor masses and not to serve them.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz ALi KHAN
Jul 08, 2018 02:25pm
Great examples of self sacrifice, giving and sharing by a man of great integrity who also should us that how good humanity can get. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Proud to be human because of people like Honorable Edhi Saheb.
Recommend 0
Nadeem A
Jul 08, 2018 04:59pm
What a personality, he lived an exemplary life. Someone who dedicated his entire life for the cause of humanity, stood with downtrodden people, neglected people. He was a beacon of hope, salvation and mercy. He will continue to live in our hearts and souls.
Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Jul 08, 2018 05:33pm
What a meaningful life of an ordinary person who accomplished lofty goals. If we have 100 such selfless persons in Pakistan the improvements will be unbelievable.
Recommend 0
dean
Jul 08, 2018 05:49pm
Pakistani Politicians should use Edhi as an example.
Recommend 0
observer-Canada
Jul 08, 2018 05:53pm
Abdul Sattar Edhi Saaab was the man who walked more than he talked,delivered more than he promised, lived in the hearts of the people rather than in palatial houses. We should read his bio in earnest to inspire ourselves for doing service to humanity. Thank you Faisal Edhi for continuing his mission. Thank you Hasan Zaidi for this excellent tribute to Edhi Saab.
Recommend 0
Raj
Jul 08, 2018 08:08pm
What a great inspiration to the man kind. Edhi saaheb, you inspire the world. Love from India!
Recommend 0
L.Ahmad
Jul 08, 2018 10:41pm
Saint Edhi who was selfless in serving the humanity and compassionate to all humans.
Recommend 0
zainab
Jul 09, 2018 01:14am
@Naeem Qureshi I would settle for just one person like Br Edhi. Alas ! such a person comes only once in a life time.
Recommend 0
zahid
Jul 09, 2018 01:47am
Man did what he believed needed doing. he did not blame others or the conditions - he helped people without judging them.
Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jul 09, 2018 03:34am
Abdul Sattar Edhi, known as angle of mercy across the world, was bigger than life great philanthropist, ascetic & humanitarian,who established entirely on donations, world largest ambulance services network of 1800 minivans along with homeless shelters, animal shelters, rehab centers & orphanage houses, guardian of 20000 children.A non controversial person who started his philanthropist work, looking after his paralyzed mother at the age of 11, which caused him to develope a service for the old, mentally ill, & destitute, entirely on public support through donations - an unparalleled achievement by the world standards. He led a very simple life & died due to kidney failure at the age of 88, donating his eyes foe the blind, lives in the heart of all Pakistanis irrespective of their ethnicity, religious preferences, cast or creed. One of the most respected, selfless & extraordinary person,who was offered free treatment abroad but declining it died during dialysis in an ordinary hospital.
Recommend 0

Copyright © 2026

NewsKit Publishing Platform