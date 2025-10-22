One Homes unveils Pakistan’s first wellness-focused residential project in Islamabad

The project will feature a saltwater infinity pool, sound therapy room, sauna and cold plunge pool, Himalayan salt chamber and pickleball and padel courts.

Pakistan’s first wellness led residential development is set to launch in Islamabad, introducing a next generation living experience shaped by nature, design and environmental intention.

The project, developed by the British firm One Homes, combines sustainable design with a setting defined by nature. Positioned on the Murree Expressway, the site offers cleaner air, greener surroundings and easy access — 12 minutes to central Islamabad and 45 minutes to Murree.

The building incorporates passive design principles, rainwater harvesting and energy-efficient materials to reduce long-term environmental impact. This is complemented by a deeper commitment to wellness, from biophilic design and air-quality planning to spaces intentionally designed for restoration and longevity.

Wellness focused amenities include a saltwater infinity pool, a sound therapy room, a sauna and cold plunge pool, and a Himalayan salt chamber, alongside pickleball and padel courts. Together these choices reflect a new standard for longevity-centred living in Pakistan: climate conscious, future forward and health enhancing.

Aqib Hassan, the chief commercial officer (CCO) at One Homes, said: “This development reflects years of thinking about how people should live, not just where they live. Every detail, from its orientation and elevation to its materials and futuristic design, supports long-term well-being. We’ve drawn inspiration from Blue Zone principles, where environment and lifestyle work together to promote health and longevity. That idea runs through the architecture, the air quality and even the social spaces. The result is a residence that feels restorative, timeless and built with purpose.”

While the full list of collaborators has yet to be announced, One Homes continues its tradition of working with internationally acclaimed design firms. Confirmed to date are Varabyeu Partners for architecture and Versace Ceramics for interiors.

One Homes, part of One Group, is a prominent foreign investor in Pakistan’s real-estate sector. Founded by entrepreneur Zeeshaan Shah, the group has over $435 million worth of projects under development in the country, including their flagship development One Canal Road in Lahore, which is expected to be delivered early next year.

