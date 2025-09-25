Asia Cup: Pakistan put into bat by Bangladesh in must-win Super Four encounter

Pakistan will be batting first after losing the toss in a must-win encounter against Bangladesh in their men’s Asia Cup Super Four fixture at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The winner will book a place in the final against India.

Live Coverage begins (Refresh for updates):

Teams

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (captain), Rishad Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasain, Tanzim Hasan Saqib, Taskin Ahmed, and Muztafizur Rahman.

The regional tournament, played this time in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the Twenty20 format, started in 1984, and this is its 17th edition.

So far, Pakistan have won three of its five matches in the tournament while Bangladesh have come out as the winner in four of its five fixtures.

If Pakistan advances to the final, they will be facing India, against whom the team has failed to secure a victory in the tournament so far.

But losses have seemingly been able to do little to dent the team’s confidence.

Earlier this week, Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi declared that the Green Shirts would reach the Asia Cup final and could beat India if the arch-rivals clashed again.