E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Pakistan women bowl first after losing toss in final South Africa ODI before World Cup

Dawn.com Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 03:44pm
Pakistan captain FatIma Sana and Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt at the toss in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on September 22. — X/PCB
Pakistan captain FatIma Sana and Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt at the toss in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on September 22. — X/PCB

Pakistan are bowling first on Monday after losing the toss in their third and final one-day international (ODI) against South Africa in the lead-up to the Women’s World Cup.

Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt called the coin toss correctly at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and chose to bat first.

Eyman Fatima makes her debut for the Green Shirts, and spin all-rounder Syeda Aroob Shah returns to the side.

In the second ODI on Friday, the Women in Green were all set to chase South Africa’s daunting 313-run total, but fell 25 runs short.

A spectacular knock by Sidra Amin, who became the first Pakistani batter to score consecutive centuries, brought them close, but in the end, the Duckworth-Lewis method adjusted 313-run target was a step too far.

Setting a mammoth score to chase after the Proteas batters ruled the roost in the first innings, Sidra stepped up again under the Gaddafi Stadium lights to score a sublime hundred — but failed to close the chase.

The Proteas had sailed to an easy victory over Pakistan after chasing down a target of 256 to win by eight wickets in the first ODI of their series in Lahore on Tuesday.

The ODIs were all staged at the Gaddafi Stadium, with the first ball of all matches bowled at 3:30pm.

Pakistan’s 15-member squad is captained by Fatima, while Laura Wolvaardt leads the visiting side. In the build-up to the series, Pakistan held a two-week pre-series camp in Lahore, which included practice sessions and scenario-based matches.

The squad featured one uncapped player, Eyman Fatima, who recently made her T20I debut against Ireland in Dublin in August.

The series provides both sides with an opportunity to finalise preparations for the eight-team World Cup, set to take place from September 30 to November 2 in India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka.

Head-to-head, in 28 ODI matches, South Africa had an upper hand against Pakistan, but the last time both sides met, Pakistan defeated South Africa by eight wickets in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 series fixture at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sept 14, 2023.

Women's World Cup 2025
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...
Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...