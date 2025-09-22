E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Nashra-inspired Pakistan women make easy work of South Africa in final pre-World Cup ODI

Dawn.com Published September 22, 2025
Nashra Sandhu in Pakistan's and final one-day international (ODI) against South Africa in Lahore on September 22. — X/PCB
Nashra Sandhu-inspired Pakistan made easy work of South Africa with a 6-wicket win in their final one-day international (ODI) in the lead-up to the Women’s World Cup on Monday.

The left-arm spinner ended up with career-best figures of 6-26 as the Proteas were skittled out for 115 within 26 overs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore — before the Women in Green chased it down with 19 overs to spare.

South Africa rested key players, including the player-of-the-match from their last encounter — Tazmin Brits — who had scored a mammoth unbeaten 171 in the match on Friday.

Nashra had spoken to Dawn.com ahead of the Green Shirts series against Ireland, where she shared her cricketing journey.

The Green Shirts were bowling first after losing the toss in their third and final ODI of the series.

Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt called the coin toss correctly at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and chose to bat first.

Eyman Fatima made her debut for the Green Shirts and spin all-rounder Syeda Aroob Shah returned to the side.

Nashra started her six-wicket haul by dismissing Proteas’ Sune Luus, and the South African never recovered as she ran through the inexperienced batting line-up.

Sidra Amin top-scored for the Women in Green again with an unbeaten 50 that anchored the innings after some early jitters.

In the second ODI on Friday, the Women in Green were all set to chase South Africa’s daunting 313-run total, but fell 25 runs short.

A spectacular knock by Sidra Amin, who became the first Pakistani batter to score consecutive centuries, brought them close, but in the end, the Duckworth-Lewis method adjusted 313-run target was a step too far.

Setting a mammoth score to chase after the Proteas batters ruled the roost in the first innings, Sidra stepped up again under the Gaddafi Stadium lights to score a sublime hundred — but failed to close the chase.

The Proteas had sailed to an easy victory over Pakistan after chasing down a target of 256 to win by eight wickets in the first ODI of their series in Lahore on Tuesday.

The ODIs were all staged at the Gaddafi Stadium, with the first ball of all matches bowled at 3:30pm.

Pakistan’s 15-member squad is captained by Fatima, while Laura Wolvaardt leads the visiting side. In the build-up to the series, Pakistan held a two-week pre-series camp in Lahore, which included practice sessions and scenario-based matches.

The squad featured one uncapped player, Eyman Fatima, who recently made her T20I debut against Ireland in Dublin in August.

The series provides both sides with an opportunity to finalise preparations for the eight-team World Cup, set to take place from September 30 to November 2 in India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka.

Head-to-head, in 28 ODI matches, South Africa had an upper hand against Pakistan, but the last time both sides met, Pakistan defeated South Africa by eight wickets in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 series fixture at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sept 14, 2023.

