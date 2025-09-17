Asia Cup: Fakhar takes charge after UAE strike early blows

Saim, Sahibazada fall cheaply as Pakistan’s woes with their opening batting continue.

Pakistan are batting first after the United Arab Emirates won the toss and elected to bowl first in their much-delayed men’s Asia Cup encounter.

The Pakistan-UAE clash is set to go through on Wednesday after Zimbabwean referee Andy Pycroft apologised to the manager and captain of the Green Shirts after much uncertainty surrounding the fixture in the fallout of the Pakistan-India match last Sunday.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha, speaking at the toss, said: “For us, we want to play a proper game today, we didn’t play well in the middle overs in the last game — It’s a great day to play a perfect game.

Pakistan have two changes in their team, Haris Rauf and Khushdil Shah are in for Faheem Ashraf and Sufyan Muqeem.

Live coverage begins (Refresh for updates every 5 overs)

Overs 1-5 — Pak 67-2

Fakhar has now taken charge after the Green Shirts lost early wickets.

Overs 1-5 — Pak 10-2

Pakistan start their innings with openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan out in the middle.

The Green Shirts have lost their first wicket in the very first over as Saim continues to have a poor tournament.

Sahibazada is the next to fall as Pakistan’s woes with their opening batting continue.